To start off the new year, Lemon Bay Playhouse has chosen “Men Are Dogs” to entertain you. The play was written by Joe Simonelli and will be directed by Ric Goodwin. The show will run from Jan. 16, 2019, through Feb. 10, 2019.
The playhouse staff welcomes Joe Simonelli, the playwright, who will attend three performances of his play with a post-show discussion. Those performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17, 18 and 19. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. with a talk-back after each performance.
This is your chance to meet a New York City playwright and actor right here at Lemon Bay Playhouse in Englewood, Florida. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the author and discuss the performance with the director and actors at a talk-back after one of these select performances.
Simonelli’s plays have been delighting audiences since 2000. His titles range from dark comedies, light musicals, ghost stories and Christmas plays to dramas. He has been writing and performing in plays at the Jersey Shore, Staten Island and Manhattan since 2000. His plays have been performed around the United States and Canada on a regular basis.
He currently resides in Staten Island, New York. For more information, visit: JoeSimonelli.com.
In the comedy “Men Are Dogs,” being performed at Lemon Bay Playhouse, we find out that Dr. Cecelia Monahan has a serious problem. As a therapist who runs a support group for single and divorced women, she must listen to a number of relationship problems from her unusual cadre of patients as well as deal with the unsolicited advice of her live-in mother on subjects ranging from dating to cooking recipes.
The doctor, however, is not above using some unorthodox methods of her own, such as hiring out of work actors to role play with her patients. It is only when Cecelia meets the new substitute package delivery man that the doctor must learn to practice what she preaches.
Information and tickets for “Men Are Dogs” are available by visiting or calling the box office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to curtain time, or online at: LemonBayPlayhouse.com.
Reserved seat tickets are $20 each. Student tickets are available at $14 each. Group sales tickets are available at a reduced cost. For information about group sales only, call the Business Manager at -941-474-9610.
