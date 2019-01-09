Lemon Bay Playhouse will begin the new year with “Men Are Dogs,” written by Joe Simonelli and directed by Ric Goodwin. The show will run from Jan. 16 through Feb. 10.
In this comedy, Dr. Cecelia Monahan has a serious problem. She is a therapist who runs a support group for single and divorced women, and she must listen to a number of relationship problems from her unusual cadre of patients and deal with unsolicited advice from her live-in mother on subjects ranging from dating to cooking recipes.
The doctor, however, is not above using some unorthodox methods of her own, such as hiring out of work actors to role play with her patients. It is only when Cecelia meets the new substitute package delivery man that the doctor must learn to practice what she preaches.
Playwright Simonelli will attend three performances of this play and will be at the theater Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17, 18 and 19.
At these three performances only, audience members will have the chance to meet a New York City playwright and actor right here at Lemon Bay Playhouse in Englewood, Florida.
Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the author and discuss the performance at a talk-back after one of these select performances.
For more information and tickets, call the Box Office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to curtain time, or visit: LemonBayPlayhouse.com.
Reserved seat tickets are $20 each; student tickets are $14 each. Group sales tickets are available at a reduced cost. For information about group sales only, call the business manager at 941-474-9610.
Lemon Bay Playhouse is located at 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, Florida.
