VENICE — The international hit show “Menopause The Musical” opens at Venice Theatre Friday, Jan. 10, and will run on the MainStage through Sunday, Feb. 2.
“Menopause The Musical” introduces us to four women at a lingerie sale who have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more.
This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s will have audiences cheering and dancing in the aisles. More than 15 million fans worldwide have enjoyed this hilarious celebration of women and “the change,” now in its 19th year.
Venice Theatre’s production is presented by special license from GFOUR Productions and is directed by Allan Kollar, with music direction by Peter Madpak, sound design by Nate Blaweiss, scenic design by Tim Wisgerhof, lighting design by John Michael Andzulis and costume design by Jeannette Rybicki.
Choreography supervisors Kim Vanbiesbrouck and Teri Adams are assisted by Geena Ravella.
Starring in the show are Colleen Sudduth Buchmeier as Earth Mother, Nancy Slusser as Iowa Housewife, Monica Palmer as Professional Woman and Kim Gardner Kollar as Soap Star. Slusser and Palmer appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
“When I saw ‘Menopause’ several years ago off-Broadway I knew right away that I had to bring the show to our audiences,” director Alan Kollar said. “I’m excited that we are the first community theater to produce the show with our own designs and two of our own amazingly talented local actresses.”
Like Kollar, many men the world over have enjoyed “Menopause The Musical,” leaving the show with a better understanding of their wives, mothers, friends and sisters. A male patron once said, “This should be a mandatory workshop for all men.”
Reviewers have plenty positive to say about “Menopause The Musical,” from The Baltimore Times Herald noting, “It’s hilarious, good fun and the perfect destination for a girls’ treat out,” to The Honolulu Advertiser’s explanation about why the show hits such a chord with women (“The show’s strong pull comes from the freedom to publicly giggle over the more sober personal realities that come with aging. There’s a genuine liberation to be had in laughing ...”). Even the discerning New York Times said, “It’s impossible not to laugh.”
Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. matinees are scheduled for Saturdays Jan. 18, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.
Tickets are going quickly and are currently available online at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 941-488-1115. Prices are $38 for adults, $20 for college students, and $15 for students through 12th grade. Discounts for groups of 15 or more are available by phone. Prices are subject to change.
Venice Theatre is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave., on the island in Venice. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show time.
“Menopause The Musical” is sponsored by Gulf Coast Community Foundation, The Ehrhart Family Foundation, Eric Styren and David Towne, James and Joanne Williams, Steve and Redenta Picazio and Dennis and Ruthanne Neeser.
