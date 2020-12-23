For many Venice Theatre fans, the annual production of the theater’s commissioned adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, “A Christmas Carol” is not just one more present but as important as the family Christmas decorations and Christmas dinner.
This year’s production was canceled because of the pandemic but the theater kindly provided production photos from last year’s presentation.
Last year was the 20th annual production, the 18th with the theater’s producing executive director Murray Chase at the helm, Michelle Kasanofsky as musical director and her husband Neil Kasanofsky in his 17th appearance in the show, most often as Christmas Present although in the 2018 production he also portrayed Fezziwig.
This year, the theater’s multi-talented scenic designer, Tim Wisgerhof, portrayed Fezziwig.
Also appearing in this classic for the 17th year was Melissa Hunek whose talents as a singer and actress warranted her a front page feature in this paper’s Our Town section back in 2001 when she was 9. She had begun her acting career as the Real Rabbit in “The Velveteen Rabbit” at what was then still called the “Venice Little Theatre.”
Hunek also was in her fourth year with the Sarasota Youth Opera. She was taken with performing at the ripe old age of 3, according to her father.
One more longtime veteran of this show is Eric Watters who is now the theater’s development director but also was known for years as this city’s “song and dance man” for all the shows he personally wrote and performed in to benefit the Venice Symphony and more recently, Venice Theatre.
Watters portrayed the starring role of Scrooge from 2002 when Chase became the show’s director, through 2018.
When he announced his retirement from the role of Scrooge, everyone wondered who could possibly replace him and not suffer by comparison.
While many were considered for that role, it turned out that the right man for the job was another resident director at the theater with a history that included roles on Broadway and in national touring companies of Broadway shows.
Bearing no resemblance to Watters, he was the perfect choice. With a different build and different mannerisms which he brought to the role, he was accepted immediately as the perfect replacement with no need to make comparisons. Both men were perfectly suited for the role and were excellent, each in his own way.
Several children have grown up at the theater and performed several roles in Christmas Carol over the years, depending on their age at the time.
While not old enough to have been in “A Christmas Carol” for 17 years, Charlie Kollar is said to have been on that stage while still in his mother’s womb.
His mother is Kim Kollar, who is facilities manager at the theater and also a talented singer/actor who often is on stage.
His father, Allan Kollar, died Aug. 29 at the age of 56. He was the theater’s managing artistic director and also a regular featured performer with a definite flare for comedy. Charlie is a theater student at the University of Central Florida, which has been a popular choice for Venice Theatre grads
Today known simply Venice Theatre, it is the second largest community theater in the United States although with more volunteers than any other theaters and a budget that rivals that of first place Omaha Theatre which had a $4.1 million budget two years ago, Omaha’s population of 400,000-plus dwarfs that of Venice. If you count residents in the greater Venice area, the population is just over 20,000. Go beyond the city limits and you might reach a total of about 50,000, quite small to support such a theater.
Venice Theatre, at the age of 70, is one of the institutions that is here because of this city’s residents. They are drawn for its location, its history, its arts and its giving people who support the arts and many good causes.
At Christmas, while residents are giving to The Salvation Army kettles, to Loveland, to Our Mother’s House, to the art center and so many other arts and charitable organizations, the theater has been gifting Venice with its production of “A Christmas Carol.”
Involving all ages, the show is as much a gift to patrons as it has been for 20 years a gift to its participants, both on and off stage. Many have grown up in the show,
Venice Theatre’s production features an original book and lyrics by Scott Keys with original music by E. Suzan Ott plus additional music by Scott Keys, Jason Brenner & Eli Schildkraut. Eli graduated from Pine View. He was a music director at the theater while still at Pine View and now is at the Berkelee College of Music in Boston.
Venice Theatre’s annual holiday production, like Dickens’ original story, follows the miserable miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he reflects on his past, present and possible future one Christmas Eve, with the ghosts of Christmas, Past, Present and Future to nudge his conscience. The Venice production often features multiple family members in the cast and always includes people who have been in multiple editions of the show.
“A Christmas Carol” at Venice Theatre is yet another casualty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Like a Christmas dinner without the roast beef or turkey or mince pie, missing Venice Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” is affecting residents of all ages and probably many annual visitors as well.
Venice Theatre has been dark since March with the exception of a few small-cast short-run shows presented to about 120 patrons in the main stage theater which actually was built to hold more than 430. These days and until the pandemic goes away, approximately two-thirds of the seats are literally roped off.
Front of the house volunteers have been furloughed and full-time employees are mostly working from home. For performances, full-time employees act as front-of-house staff to check patrons’ temperatures, ask health questions and then, if they pass, escort them to their assigned seats. The productions so far have had no intermissions and lasted no longer than 75 minutes.
Venice residents miss their theater, their concerts, openings at the art center and the variety of offerings at the community center let alone club meetings and lectures and all the other things that fill the days and evenings of most residents.
While Venice Theatre was one of the first area organizations to Zoom into the homes of patrons and students, this paper received several calls about “A Christmas Carol.”
As the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed, people will continue to need to wear masks and practice social distancing until the experts determine the percentage of residents who will need to have been vaccinated.
With luck and the cooperation of most citizens, the 21st edition of Venice Theatre’s version of “A Christmas Carol” might make it into production in December 2021.
Wear your masks, practice social distancing, get your vaccine as soon as your demographic group qualifies, and, the 21st edition to the show will be back on Venice Theatre’s main stage next year.
For now, enjoy memories of past productions with some help from the accompanying photos provided by Venice Theatre from last year’s production. Merry Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.