VENICE - Monthly bicycle rides led by Venice Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper are returning, the city announced.

They will take place the second Thursday of each month starting in May, it said.

"The 6-mile casual ride around the island of Venice will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13," the news release said. 

Participants need to register beforehand by emailing Culpepper at dculpepper@venicegov.com. Registration is limited. 

Participants must have their own bike and a helmet with masks encouraged. Culpepper also starts with a  brief safety discussion.

For more information, email Culpepper at dculpepper@venicegov.com.

