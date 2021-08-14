Retail is so different these days.
Some days I see more Amazon trucks on my street than even the ones from Babe’s Plumbing. I still see FedEx and UPS trucks and occasionally a truck from one of the area furniture stories but that is about it.
Back in the Bronze Age, growing up in a suburb of Cleveland, I would see trucks from all the major department stores in downtown Cleveland; an occasional Sears truck; milk trucks; bread trucks and in summer, ice cream trucks.
There were two Maas Brothers stores in the county and my mother got to each of them regularly. She and my father especially enjoyed having lunch at the one at the DeSoto Square Mall.
She also enjoyed the Yankee Traveler on St. Armands and my father enjoyed the bean soup at the Columbia which was right around the corner.
Maas Brothers soon closed both stores. I thing the Hollywood 11 movie house takes up most of the space there these days. I mostly go there for the Sarasota Film Festival which, like so much, last year, was virtual for the most part.
With the new Delta variation of the pandemic and so many people listening to people who basically know nothing about medicine, we likely may have a few more variants. Those in the know say the longer people wait, the more this more virulent strain of COVID can morph into something even worse than delta already is.
I have asked it before: Why do people who supposedly have some sort of brain, listen to their Uncle Harry who knows little about anything and even less about?
But what puzzles me even more are the number of people in the medical field and as high up the food chain as nurses, who are refusing to get the shot.
If they want to play Russian roulette with their life or lives, fine, but please don’t do it round me. If you can’t have the shots because you don’t want to, and you won’t wear a mask because it is a pain, then stay home and well away from me.
And since I have just been in the hospital for a new knee, I am especially wary of folks like you. Might you change your mind if someone said, “Fine, don’t have the vaccine, but then don’t expend the government to pay for you stay in the hospital and contribute to your funeral. Be self-insured if you are so certain you will not catch any of the various mutations coming down the pike.”
At this point, the vaccines have proven themselves safe by causing very little in the way of side effects to very many of the 70 million or more who have received their shots.
The naysayers, on the other hand, have proven only that you have a serious lack of medical knowledge.
I wear a mask in public for my protection as much as for the protection of those I may come in contact with.
The pandemic has added more trucks to the road as more people are using home delivery of everything from groceries and household supplies to clothing, and so much more — even cars.
So then why are their so many COVID cases in all the hospitals again? If we all have the right to breathe healthy air, rather than air laced with COVID germ droplets, then perhaps the ones who are most likely to carry those germ droplets should stay at home and Amazon should order even more trucks.
Retail is hard enough without endangering retailers and their customers with the germs of the great unwashed who refuse to be good citizens and quit risking the lives of these of us who have done the right things.
And as this Delta variant may mutate, the experts feel there is a chance it could become more deadly and also more deadly to some groups that might have thought themselves safe some months back.
And if you plan to head over to WDW for its 50th anniversary, please rethink that. You will be putting more than Mickey and Minnie in danger — your own kids perhaps.
Travel and retail and entertainment all are different and all were negatively affected by the deniers.
For those who enjoy shopping, may there always be some little shops and book stores and such because that is a form of entertainment for some but not if you won’t wear your masks.
At least the Amazon truck drivers are reasonably safe as they dash from their truck to your door, snap a photo of your package in place, and run back to the truck
By the way, Amazon is moving forward so quickly that all those gas-power trucks that are barely two years old and certainly likely to last for another eight or so years are being replaced by electric-powered vans known as The Verge and built by Rivian. They have ordered 100,000 to be delivered between now and 2031, I predict they might add to that order, which basically doubles the existing fleet. The world’s largest retailer keeps on growing
What else will Amazon replace?
Hopefully not our wonderful downtown Venice with is intriguing little specialty shops and all those beautiful flowers.
Nor can it deliver the World of Disney so hopefully that to is safe as it moves toward its 50th anniversary in Florida.
The sooner I recover from this second knee surgery, the sooner I can head that way — with my mask and hand cleaner.
As for Our Town, it still needs your pictures but send them to bmudge@venicegondolier.com or scottlawson@yoursun.com
Hopefully this will be a shorter medical leave than the first one because I miss my fellow employees, my desk and occasional visits by our readers — although as the pandemic continues its ugly ways, it may be a while before we can have visitors again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.