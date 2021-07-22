Sarasota Opera House

SARASOTA— Sarasota Opera is adding presentations to its “Classic Movies at the Opera House” and “HD at the Opera House,” it recently announced.

“The Philadelphia Story” screens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, with Verdi’s La traviata from Teatro Real in Madrid set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

Other films and music include R. Strauss’ Ariadne auf Naxos from the Festival Hall Baden-Baden on Sunday, Sept. 12, and the 1973 classic movie “The Sting” on Sept. 25.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, Teatro Real Madrid’s 2018 production of Gounod’s Faust will be presented.

“All seating is reserved to a maximum of 50 percent capacity of the theater,” it said. “Masks are required for those who are not vaccinated and recommended for all others.”

Schedule:

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

“The Philadelphia Story”

A multiple Academy Award-winning romantic comedy starring Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn and Jimmy Stewart. Tickets: $10. Running time: 1 hour 52 minutes.

1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22

Verdi’s “La traviata Opera Film”

From Teatro Real, Madrid; starring Ermonela Jaho, Marifé Nogales, Francesco Demuro, and Juan Jesús Rodríguez. Tickets: $20 ($18 for Sarasota Opera subscribers). Running time: 2 hours 5 minutes, sung in Italian with English subtitles.

1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12

R. Strauss’s “Ariadne auf Naxos Opera Film”

In this colorful staging, Strauss specialist Thielemann leads his first opera at the head of the Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden. Tickets: $20 ($18 for Sarasota Opera subscribers). Running time: 2 hours 16 minutes, sung in German with English subtitles.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25

The Sting

An Academy Award-winning 1973 classic film directed by George Roy Hill and starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman. Tickets: $10. Running time: 2 hours, 9 minutes.

1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 26

Gounod’s “Faust Opera Film”

A 2018 production from Teatro Real Madrid stars Piotr Beczała, Luca Pisaroni, Marina Rebeka, and Stéphane Degout. Tickets: $20 ($18 for Sarasota Opera subscribers). Running time: 3 hours 13 minutes, sung in Italian with English subtitles.

