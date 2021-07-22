A multiple Academy Award-winning romantic comedy starring Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn and Jimmy Stewart. Tickets: $10. Running time: 1 hour 52 minutes.
1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22
Verdi’s “La traviata Opera Film”
From Teatro Real, Madrid; starring Ermonela Jaho, Marifé Nogales, Francesco Demuro, and Juan Jesús Rodríguez. Tickets: $20 ($18 for Sarasota Opera subscribers). Running time: 2 hours 5 minutes, sung in Italian with English subtitles.
1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12
R. Strauss’s “Ariadne auf Naxos Opera Film”
In this colorful staging, Strauss specialist Thielemann leads his first opera at the head of the Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden. Tickets: $20 ($18 for Sarasota Opera subscribers). Running time: 2 hours 16 minutes, sung in German with English subtitles.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
The Sting
An Academy Award-winning 1973 classic film directed by George Roy Hill and starring Robert Redford and Paul Newman. Tickets: $10. Running time: 2 hours, 9 minutes.
1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 26
Gounod’s “Faust Opera Film”
A 2018 production from Teatro Real Madrid stars Piotr Beczała, Luca Pisaroni, Marina Rebeka, and Stéphane Degout. Tickets: $20 ($18 for Sarasota Opera subscribers). Running time: 3 hours 13 minutes, sung in Italian with English subtitles.
