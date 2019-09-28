The Mosaic Backyard Universe, which opens to the public Oct. 1, is a brand new permanent exhibition that heralds a new era of natural sciences education for the community — a remarkable new place that offers new experiences for the young and young-at-heart on every visit.
From a scale model of the solar system and a freshwater Pond filled with turtles, to a Science Shed, fossil Dig Pit, Cardboard Rocket and a massive Mighty Oak towering above it all, The Bishop has Southwest Florida’s showcases an interesting backyard.
Members will be able to enjoy early entry to the exhibit today and Sunday, (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and 29 (noon — 5 p.m.). The first 100 member-visitors will receive a free drawstring backpack.
Members of the Discovery Society enjoy an extra 10% discount in the Museum Store during the preview weekend.
To join the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, located at 201 10th St. W., Bradenton, call 941-746-4131 or visit bishopscience.org.
