Maureen Holland made an impact on Venice by way of Venice Theatre and the South Venice Civic Association.
Holland was only the fifth full-time employee at Venice Little Theatre in 1997. When she retired 11 years later, the word “Little” had been relegated to the history books.
Her contributions did not go unnoticed.
“She was hired in 1997 as my assistant and quickly became the marketing director,” the theater’s executive/artistic director Murray Chase said. He was hired in 1995 as the theater’s managing director, the second person to fill that position.
“We had the most fun colleague relationship because she would tell me exactly what she thought,” Chase said. “She also is one of the most literate people I have known. We would have great discussions.”
Volunteers like Yvonne Pinkerton, Jeri Becker, Dale and Jean Trammel Earhart, Mac MacFarlane, Jack Dundas and others had helped grow the “little” community theater and its programs for 47 years at that point. In 1974 they found the theater’s present location on West Tampa Avenue as a replacement for the leaky old World War II building at the airport. That also was the year Gerald Guimby, the theater’s first paid artistic/managing director, was hired.
Joan Dillon was hired as the first costume head in 1980. A paid bookkeeper was hired in 1991 and a box office manager in 1995, the year that Chase arrived as the executive/artistic director.
Chase soon hired a technical director and then asked for an assistant. It was 1998 when Holland was selected. She soon was wearing multiple hats and juggling several important duties, including grant writer.
Attendance topped 43,000 in 1997 when she was hired. Summer programs were expanding and the Loveland Center association began under the direction of perennial volunteer Yvonne Pinkerton with funding by the Selby Foundation.
By 1998, the paid staff was up to 10 and the theater “had become the second most attended theater in Sarasota County.” (From “Venice Theatre, a History in Three Acts.)
“There was a copy machine at the theater,” Holland said. “I did all the playbills and show posters. But my first two jobs were to write letters to those who did not get the job.”
Grants writer, program design, space allocation, contracts and other jobs were soon added to her lengthy list of duties.
The theater’s computer system was not nearly as sophisticated as it is these days, so she and Chase used “Sneaker Wire.” Chase would put information on a disk and walk it over to Holland’s office.
Chase is an actor, director, technical director, has a keen eye for business and had a plan that matched the theater’s growth to area growth.
With Holland’s help, his five-year plan was bound to succeed, and did. Although she retired after 11 years, the theater continues to grow and expand under Chase. The current staff numbers about 30 full-time professionals and a lengthy list of part-time contract personnel plus an army of some 1,500 volunteers. The number of volunteers appears to be unmatched by any community theater in the U.S.
Theater seating was increased to 356, technical equipment was upgraded, an assistant technical director was hired and Allan Kolar (now the theater’s producing director) was hired to upgrade systems, install computers and grow subscriptions. By 1998, Venice Theatre’s attendance was second only to that of the Asolo Rep in Sarasota. Founded in 1960, Asolo Rep was already a highly regarded professional regional theater with 503 seats in its Mertz Theatre.
Sandi Davisson was hired as director of education and outreach in 1999 when several members of the expanding staff were already referring to Holland as the “go to person,” Davisson said.
“Because of her publishing and writing skills she has made my writing skills better.
“She looks at the theater as family even though she is now retired. The really wonderful thing about Maureen is that she doesn’t need the credit.
“She was the glue that held everything together. You went to ‘Mo’ and she took care of it. I don’t think there was a single thing she wasn’t involved in.”
Taking the theater beyond “Sneaker Wire,” Holland is credited with the start of mass emails and development of the theater’s website.
A mover and shaker at work and at home
While wearing all these hats at the theater, she also was becoming more and more involved in the South Venice Civic Association, her neighborhood association.
“She worked with the association for at least 20 years — long before I got here,” civic association board member Gail Parker said. “She has held every office you could have. She does a wonderful job with publications and publicity. She has a lot of energy and cares for the association.”
She retired from Venice Theatre after 11 years but has yet to retire from the civic association where she edits its newsletter and serves on the board. And, she continues to assist the theater as needed.
“The theater’s annual budget was $460,000 in 1997, Holland said. “When (2015) we did ‘Hair,” that show brought in $400,000.”
Although retired for about eight years at the time, she was still closely involved in the theater.
“She looks at the theater as her family,” Davisson added. “The really wonderful thing about Maureen is that she doesn’t need the credit. She is still a role model. She does something because it is her job, whether she is being paid or not.”
Chase made the definitive statement about Holland.
“There are a lot of people who smile when they see her coming. She was with us (Venice Theatre) for 11 years and we got a lot done.”
Board members of the South Venice Civic Association concur.
“She takes on everything and delivers everything, right on time,” Civic Association board member at large Eric Barnes said. “Whatever needs to be done, whether in two hours or two days — it is done.”
(This is the second in an ongoing series about women who have played significant roles in the development of Venice.)
