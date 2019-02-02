Wednesday night was a bit chilly but not in the heated boutique tent at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.
“The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden” was the draw, a delightful circus filled with one act after another that elicited comments such as “How can he do that?” or “How can they do that?” and in one case, “How did she even begin to think of doing that?” “She” is a contortionist who manages body positions most people would think impossible.
Find this delightful little circus in the Boutique Big Top at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, 34237. It is produced by Salto Entertainment of Englewood, which is managed by the Espana Family, an eighth generation circus troupe.
The show lasts about 90 minutes and includes one intermission. A zany man and woman “crashed the show” Wednesday with what appeared to be a stash of cash in a large bag. They wanted jobs or maybe a place to hide from the “gendarmes?”
Onstage, one act after another proved to be a source of amazement as we in the audience, nearly in unison, wondered “how can he (she or they) do that? Acts ranged from an amazing female juggler to a lady who managed multiple hula hoops, “Lady Elastic” who gave new meaning to the word contortionist, a young man who flipped upside down and backwards while rolling around in a “Gravitational Wheel,” and finally, “Suspended Passion,” featuring a couple at the top of the tent on a trapeze who did variations of the impossible while mesmerizing us mortals in the audience down below.
The show is hosted by Mr. B.S. Swindler, who pitches his elixir before the show and even on stage at one point during the show, even using audience members to prove the miraculous properties of whatever is really in those little bottles.
P. T. Barnum himself would have hired any one of these amazing acts. If you enjoy circus, this is a good one.
Arrive one hour before showtime to experience Dr. Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden and meet some of the “interesting” people there. If hungry, you can order hamburger, hot dogs and sausage fare with fries and soft drinks or beer.
Performances continue Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2 and 3, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Feb. 7 and 8 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, Feb.9 and 10, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The show will move on to Punta Gorda beginning Feb. 20.
Tickets are $25-$45 per person. There are discounts for seniors (60 plus) and children (3-9). All seats are cushioned except those in the last three rows. Order tickets online at: MrSwindles.com/buy-tickets
