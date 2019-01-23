Newly open at the Venice Museum & Archives is a lovely little show just installed by Venice Museum curator Jon Watson.
It offers views of West Venice Avenue from its beginning in the era of John Nolen and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers through the Great Depression, World War II and the city’s circus era right up to today.
Watson unearthed some rare photos and has hung the exhibit in the hallway on the first floor of the Venice museum, 351 S. Nassau St. on the city’s Cultural Campus.
He is squeezing as much information for visitors as possible onto every space he can find in the museum, in what was once the Triangle Inn. Its original location was a block north of its present location.
The history of Venice is special and unique. If you don’t know it, get over to the museum any Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and first and third Saturdays in the month. Call 941-486-2487 to make sure the museum is open if it is a holiday or a Saturday.
Also, be sure to visit VeniceMuseum.org to learn about any special events, shows and tours. Thanks to a dedicated staff including Watson and historical resources manager Harry Klinkhamer, plus many excellent volunteers, this is a Venice treasure. Check it out.
There also are many great singers in houses of worship in this area — more proof that Venice is not just historical but also culturally rich.
On Sunday afternoon, three cantors from area synagogues will perform “Tops From Flops” at the Jewish Congregation of Venice. The concert, featuring songs from musical theater, was written and conceived by Cantor Riselle Bain from Temple Israel in Sebring.
She will be accompanied by Cantor Johnathan Schultz of Congregation B’nai Israel in St. Petersburg and Cantor Marci Vitkus of the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
They will be accompanied by pianist Tara Swartzbaugh, a teacher at the University of Tampa. Their concert will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road, Venice.
Tickets are $20 in advance for members and $25 in advance for nonmembers, or $22 for members and $27 for nonmembers at the door. There will be no charge for children under 12.
Bring your checks made out to: JCV and marked “Tops From Flops”to the Jewish Congregation before Friday afternoon.
For additional information, call the JCV at 941-484-2022.
On Sunday, Feb. 4, enjoy “The Sounds of Harry James and the Andrews Sisters,” featuring Michelle Pruyn of the Bay Point Church, with Kim Kollar and Kathy Beaudrit.
And finally, April 15, also at Venice Theatre, longtime Venice Presbyterian Church choir member and Venice’s No. 1 song-and-dance man, Eric Watters, will present “Some Kind of Wonderful, the Brill Building Era.”
These shows all promise to be as educational as they will be entertaining. More than that, each show will offer up yet another sample of the depth and breadth of talent to be found in this area of Florida.
No wonder this area is known as the “Cultural Capital” of Florida.
Another art form is drawing. If you have a graphite pencil and some 9-inch-by-12-inch paper, in sketch book form or as a single sheet, there is a group of artists and would-be artists who meet regularly in the pavilion at Maxine Barritt Park.
I just learned about this from Madge Meyer, who stopped by the paper last week to get the word out. She suggested bringing a chair, too, as seating space vanishes quickly when the weather is good and more sketchers show up. It also may be extra crowded during season. We are definitely in season right now.
In any case, Madge has been helping people discover their inner artist for about 10 years at the beach.
Find the group each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday now until April from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Perhaps the group will organize a show at season’s end.
Coming up this weekend at Venice Theatre is “Rocket Man,” a tribute to the music of Elton John. Call the box office for tickets are 941-488-1115.
Also this weekend is the Miami Avenue Craft Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
With the major road work on West Miami and West Venice avenues over (at least we hope it really is), there is cause for some extra celebration.
There is limited parking in the lot on Miami with entrances from Nassau and Nokomis. Your best bet will be Centennial Park and the side streets near Miami such as Ponce de Leon, which angles from Miami and South Nokomis up to Harbor Drive and Pedro and Miami west of Nassau.
Over on West Tampa Avenue and on Nokomis near Luna Ristorante and Venice Theatre, road work is presenting a challenge to residents and visitors alike. You can get to Epiphany Cathedral via Harbor to the road north of the church, then east to North Nassau and finally into the church lot.
To get to the post office or Bank of America is a bigger challenge. Best to park on West Venice Avenue or in the Centennial Park lot and walk there.
As this is written, West Tampa Avenue is still open from St. Augustine and North Nokomis eastward, but when construction reaches that point, to get to Luna Ristorante and Venice Theatre will require ingenuity and perhaps, Google Maps or Waze, which will lead drivers to North Harbor Drive.
Head north to Tarpon Street, turn right and travel east to Santa Maria Street. Follow it around to the right and it will eventually connect with Nokomis Street, from which you can enter the parking lot behind Venice Theatre, maybe even find limited parking on North Nokomis.
After a meal and/or a show, you will have to return whence you came, back to Harbor Drive and then home.
This promises to be the most difficult part of the road construction because Luna, Venice Theatre, the KMI Building, Epiphany and other businesses in that area are not not so easily accessed, especially when the north-south streets may also be closed for a time at the intersections with West Tampa Avenue.
Because St. Augustine has been converted back to a two-way street for the duration of the road construction, you can use it to get to the KMI Building and its shops but you will be limited to parking on the street unless the owners of that building decide to make some of the parking lot available to shoppers during the construction work.
By summer all will be back to normal and downtown Venice will be more beautiful than ever. Until then, be kind to downtown merchants and do your best to frequent them. It has been and continues to be rough on all those shops and restaurants.
Even with all the construction, those of us who live here are so blessed. Venice is a beautiful planned city with so much to offer right here, plus the riches of Sarasota just to the north.
I can even get to my favorite duck at Walt Disney World in just over two hours. Color me happy.
