Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning (SILL) holds the popular Music Mondays series entitled, “Musical Conversations with Great Performers.”
The series features informal performances and lively conversations with renowned performers and conductors.
The 2019 Music Mondays through March 25. Morning sessions, hosted by the series’ producer, Edward Alley, are 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road. Afternoon sessions, hosted by Dr. Joseph Holt or Robert Sherman of WQXR, are at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto.
Tickets are $10 per session. For more information, call 941-365-6404. To purchase tickets, visit SillSarasota.org.
January sessions
- Jan. 21: For over 10 years, the singers of Sarasota Young Voices, trained and conducted by the group’s founder Geneviève Beauchamp, have been enchanting audiences. In addition to Sarasota, this group of high school age singers has performed in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the Vatican in Rome, Ireland, and a tour of Greece this past summer.
- Jan. 28: George Nickson and Samantha Bennett. George Nickson is principal percussionist and Samantha Bennett is principal second violin with the Sarasota Orchestra. Three years ago, they founded ensembleNEWSRQ, devoted to contemporary music. Nickson and Bennett will share their enthusiasm, skills, and delight in new sounds in music.
February sessions
- Feb. 4: Katherine Siochi is not only principal harpist of the Sarasota Orchestra, she is an internationally acclaimed soloist (replaces Emmanuel Ceysson, who had been scheduled for Feb. 4). She is a Gold Medalist of the USA International Harp Competition. As Concert Artist for American Harp Society she presented master classes in 23 cities across the U.S. She has twice appeared on NPR’s “From the Top,” and WQXR’s “Young Artist Showcase,” and “Performance Today.” She is a frequent substitute with the New York Philharmonic and has performed concertos with several leading orchestras.
- Feb. 11: Mary Beth Peil, singer/actress. Mary Beth Peil was Grams on “Dawson’s Creek,” and has appeared in many other TV roles and on Broadway. Her most recent role was the Dowager Empress in “Anastasia,” where she received her second Tony nomination. Peil also had a career in opera, singing with the Metropolitan Opera National Company and New York City Opera and will share stories about both careers — and sing a few songs.
- Feb. 18: Pianist Olga Kern catapulted to fame with her Gold Medal win at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, the first woman to do so in over 30 years. She maintains an almost impossible schedule of recitals and concerto appearances worldwide and has appeared in Sarasota with the Detroit Symphony and in solo recital.
- Feb. 25: Concert classical accordion Hanzhi Wang is a winner of the Young Concert Artists International Competition — its first accordionist. Praised for her engaging stage presence and her technically outstanding performances, she comes to Music Mondays closely following her New York debut in Carnegie Hall. Trained at the Beijing Conservatory and the Royal Danish Academy of Music, Wang will astound with her artistry.
