The final concert of the Venice Musicale concert series for this season will be tomorrow, May 2 at 3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 S. Riviera St., Venice.
The group has been providing free concerts for the Venice community since 1951. The music performed ranges from classical piano to Broadway.
A group within this group, the Encore Chorus, presents concerts throughout the year to raise money for scholarships that pay for talented area music students to attend a summer music camp, study music at the college level, or take additional private lessons. To date, over $200,000 has been raised to help area music students to pursue their dreams.
Take your check book to the concert and show you appreciate for all the free concerts and also to help future musicians in the area.
To learn more, visit: venicemusicale.org.
Young artistsThe Venice Art Center will be featuring art by area students from elementary school through high school in the South Sarasota County School Show.
Highlights of the show will be an Elementary School reception honoring those younger artists from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 14 and a reception for artists from middle and high schools from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 15.
The wonderful artwork will be on display in the main gallery May 7-17 during the center’s regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. While there, enjoy breakfast, brunch or lunch at the center’s Art Cafe. For more information, call 941-485-7136.
The Ugly Duckling musicalVenice is truly an arts mecca. Coming up next at Venice Theatre is another one of its wonderful Generations productions, “Honk! A Musical Tale of The Ugly Duckling.”
This wonderful show is destined to be yet another sell-out in a season that has set one record after another at Venice Theatre this season. The show runs May 10-19.
In Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre, David Mamet’s play, “Race,” continues through May 12. With adult content, this play shows the breadth of work to be presented at the country’s leading (on a per capita basis) community theater. With just 90 seats, the Pinkerton sells out quickly.
For tickets to either show, call the box office at 941-488-1115 or visit: venicestage.com.
The written wordWriting, whether poems, plays which include poems, plays, history or even a college term paper, also is an art. Like all the other arts, it may not be mastered by everyone, and some may need more than a little proofreading. No one appreciates proofreaders more than I do and not just because I am the world’s worst typist.
What I do is made so much easier by those who have gone before to record history, to write the plays I am fortunate enough to review, to write about various art techniques so that others might learn to make a better glaze for their pottery or how to make a jet engine, as a far-out example. Technical diagrams of the latter are important, but so are the words that describe how such a thing works.
Whether we are studying nuclear physics or learning about the history of the Pilgrims who came to settle this country so many years ago, the written word has proved invaluable. Beyond its intellectual value is the entertainment value of written words for songs, poems, plays and books on all manner of topics.
We have some great writers here in Venice. One I just learned about thanks to a luncheon at Venice Yacht Club with Tula Watt is mystery writer Don Stratton.
He has been in the area since 2004 with his wife, who has proven to be a valuable asset as he is creating his stories about Hunter McCoy, a medical school professor with a clandestine past.
That Stratton’s novels (four so far) mention such area landmarks as The Ringling makes them all the more appealing to many of us. I love the Ringling — inside, outside, art museum, museum of the circus, Tibbals Learning Center, the new glass museum at the Visitor’s Center, the Historic Asolo Theater and most of all, Ca d’Zan, the former home of John and Mable Ringling.
I digress. Stratton’s book, “The Wicar’s Legacy,” thanks to a suggestion of his wife, is not about the theft of a work of art from the museum. Instead, Stratton said during his talk, the book is about the mysterious addition of a work of art. Needless to say, I downloaded a Kindle copy to my cell phone immediately and that is all I will say on the subject except that I hate to put it down to go to sleep or work or most anything else.
If you want to learn more, you may do the same, or purchase a printed copy on Amazon or your favorite bookstore. Sadly, that is another problem. Where have all the book stores gone? Mismanagement cost us two in this county, but one of those was replaced by a good one at least; two others were lost because the owners retired. That fewer people are reading books probably played into that a bit.
And yet, more books are published annually than every before — 2 million in the U.S. alone last year. That so many of those are self-published by people too anxious to have a book in print that they forgo editing and proofing does not help.
Sutton is not one of those. His books are published by Harper Collins, which is about as good as it gets. As soon as I complete “Wicar’s Legacy,” I will begin “Final Care.”
As for the rest of you musicians, artists, writers and the like, get to work. You are such an asset to this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.