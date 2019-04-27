Jeanne Larranaga started singing when she was four years old. Even as a child she dreamed of a career starring on the stage.
“I was so shy, I couldn’t even look at people,” she said.
But it was when she discovered acting in high school that things began to change.
“My first big play was the Wizard of Oz, playing Dorothy.”
Jeanne worked with vocal coaches in high school and college, preparing for a life in the theater.
“They loved my smile and my enthusiasm, and I knew that singing and acting would be part of my life forever.”
She never started out thinking her dream of starring roles would be casting her as the understudy.
During her early career she worked with the Kenley Players, an equity summer stock theater company that traveled throughout the midwestern cities. The Kenley Players’ secret success was securing big name stars to bring in box office crowds. Of course, every one of these stars needed an understudy. Some of the company’s stars she worked with included Betty White, Kitty Carlisle, Pam Dauber, Ethel Merman, Carol Lawrence, Mitzie Gaynor and Dorothy Lamour.
“I worked with a lot of these stars hoping for the opportunity to step into the lead,” she said. “I understudied for many of the old musical,s such as Sound of Music, Carousel, West Side Story, Showboat, several Gilbert and Sullivan shows, The Fantasticks, some Greek Tragedy and even did opera. You get paid for every role you are hired for, and in my case, I had to rehearse for more than one role each show.”
But it wasn’t until she stepped in for the lead played by Laurie Lee Schafer, Miss America 1972, that she got to perform a starring role.
“With exactly a half-hour notice I found out that the former beauty queen had a chest cold and lost her voice.” Unfortunately for the actress and Jeanne, this performance of Oklahoma was in the star’s own home town in Ohio with all of her personal friends and family the audience.
“I was afraid of the reception I would get when they announced that their local star would not be on stage that night,” Jeanne said. “Even though Laurie Lee so desperately wanted to do the show she knew she wasn’t up to it. That is why she put it off to the very last minute,” Jeanne said.
“Right before the performance Laurie Lee came out to the microphone and introduced me. She was very gracious.”
The actress got a standing ovation that night and after that night she got to perform a few more times but always when someone else was sick. She was still getting the understudy leading roles.
When Jeannie discovered the Players Theater in Sarasota, she no longer was cast as an understudy. She has played many leads, including Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard and Ida Strauss in Titanic, the Musical. She has performed for the past 15 years and has been in 12 community productions in Sarasota and the Manatee Performing Arts. Recently, she performed in “Follies” at the Players Center for Performing Arts, which ran through April 14.
“I played Heidi, a retiring opera diva,” she said with smile. “Thankfully for this particular show I did not have the lead.”
Jeanne is married to John Larranaga, and the couple recently moved from Bradenton to Jacaranda Trace in Venice. He attends all of her shows and is her biggest fan. We met when he was a buyer for women’s clothing and I was selling women’s clothing between productions.
“I sold him, and we have been happily married for 31 years.”
When asked if she has ever tried out for any production at the Venice Theatre, she said they have a wonderful reputation, and with a twinkle in her eye she added, “I feel that a part in one of their shows may be in my future.”
