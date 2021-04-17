SARASOTA — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Sarasota and Manatee Counties is teaming up with the Lean on Me project to work on mental illness and education.
The partnership will allow educators, students and parents access to more “community resources and education related to mental health along with academic support,” it said in a news release.
“Since the mission of LOM is to heal education and the mission of NAMI is to improve the lives of individuals with mental illness, the collaboration offers a natural bridge between the academic and the mental health wellness worlds,” LOM co-founder Amy F. Weinberger said.
It said partnership benefits include “specific no-costs initiatives tailored to individual school communities. We know the adult stakeholders in schools need support as much as the students, and peer support through NAMI offers a unique and holistic approach to mental wellness.”
The LOM has showcased different portions of a school community every year, it said, including 2019 being the Year of the Student and 2020 being the Year of the Teacher while 2021 is the Year of the Parent/Caregiver.
“Offering support is critical to bridging mental health wellness and academics,” NAMI Executive Director Colleen Thayer said, “We see this collaboration as a natural extension of the current support and education we offer through NAMI and are excited about the new and ongoing initiatives LOM offers and how we can enhance each other’s programming.”
For more information, visit https://namisarasotamanatee.org or https://theleanonmeproject.org.
