While I go to a lot of shows, musical events and circuses (Yes, Virginia, there still are many circuses), I also get to celebrate major anniversaries of area organizations.
Last Thursday, nearly 60 members of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, chapter 0717 Englewood-Venice Chapter enjoyed lunch at Pelican Point Golf and Country Club to celebrate the chapter’s 60th anniversary.
Founded in 1959, the chapter of the federal organization which dates to 1921, has some 165 members in the area, including several nanogenarians, four of whom were present to be honored with special certificates. These days, the chapter’s glue is supplied by the husband-wife team of Steven Shoub who has been club president for several years and his multi-talented wife Linda Braswell who serves as program chair, chaplain and chairman of the club’s Alzheimer’s Fund. (She also happens to be a great singer.
Also there were Mayor John Holic of Venice and NARFE Region III vice president Clarence Robinson who came from Georgia for the celebration.
There was musical entertainment by the Martin Duo who entertained with several patriotic songs and also songs made famous by the likes of John Denver. My co-worker Audrey Blackwell should have been there for the John Denver songs.
The nanogenarian homorees ranged from 92 to 97 and were sharp as tacks. Esther Schmidt, at 97, a 49-year member, was the oldest member in attendance. Marcy Sarkozy was the youngster at just past 90 and still an active volunteer in several Venice organizations. Also still pretty active at 92 is Marian Kelly. The lone man in the group was Tom Martorana who has been married for 68 years. With the voice of someone much younger he spoke about being in World War II. He served in the Pacific and was the subject of a Don Moore veterans’ story a while back for his many adventures, which included being on naval ship caught in a serious hurricane in the Pacific and then being on the USS Missouri for the WWII surrender ceremony in 1945.
Those men and women who served in World War II were a special breed and so were those who served at home in countless other ways to help preserve this special country.
Past presidents of this NARFE chapter who were present include Roy Reicheit Jr., Shoub and John Burton. Burton and his wife Jean Marie both serve on the local NARFE board but also contribute photos and other items to this newspaper on a regular basis. John took a lot of photos at the luncheon. I expect a few of them will find their way to the Venice Gondolier Sun.
Those two also served with Shoub and Braswell on the local anniversary committee to assemble an impressive display of photos, awards and other memorabilia as well as a video that ran during the entire luncheon showing additional photos from past club events.
“They say ‘it takes a village’.” In the case of NARFE, it definitely does.
Congratulations to this dedicated group of retired federal employees who have served the country in many different ways in many different states.
As an aside, the national association has raised nearly $13 million for Alzheimer’s research, more proof that these servants of the people continue to serve, even in retirement. I was honored to be there and share in the celebration.
On a totally different note, get a ticket to Venice Theatre’s production of “42nd Street” while the getting is good and do the same for the annual production of Circus Sarasota which continues through March 10 in the big red and white tent in the field adjacent to the University Town Center Mall at Exit 213 of Interstate 75. (You might to use Exit 210 and then go north on Benderson Parkway to the mall and the tent to avoid the 213 exit traffic.)
The circus is a one-ring show but with nothing but center ring talent. Those of you who remember seeing The Greatest Show on Earth, a three-ring show, will know what is meant by “center ring” talent. That was always the best of the best. Circus Sarasota, created by “Queen of the air” Dolly Jacobs and her husband Pedro Reis, is strictly a center-ring show. Also under the umbrella of The Circus Conservatory is the Sailor Circus for youngsters from about age 8 through high school and Laughter Unlimited which is a fine outreach program that primarily serves the elderly in retirement homes. Former Ringling clown Chuck Sidlow heads up that group. Last year he was honored at the St. Armands Ring of Fame in Sarasota, joining most of this area’s circus greats such as Jacobs, her father Lou Jacobs (one of Ringling’s four “master clowns” plus the late famed animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams of Venice, aerialist Tito Gaona of Venice, John Ringling and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.