NASA Ambassador, Rich Heuermann, will present two programs in February at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road.
There is no admission charge and the public is invited.
Heuermann will present “Canals to Flying Saucers to Colonies: Exploring the Red Planet” on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m. This program explores our changing views about Mars though the ages and takes a look at Mars through the eyes of U.S. and European orbiters, NASA landers and rovers.
On Friday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m., Heuerman invites you to directly view the moon, Mars and the stars with his program titled “Moon and Stars-from your backyard.”
This program will help you identify the same stars the Apollo astronauts used (among other things) when they navigated to the moon 50 years ago.
The Mars program will be held in the church sanctuary and the moon and star program will be held at the Asta Linda House on the Unitarian church campus.
This will be the third year Mr. Heuermann has presented NASA space programs to the Venice audience.
