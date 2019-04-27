Organizers of the Venice, Florida, National Day of Prayer celebration plan for its annual ceremony to be held Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m., at the downtown Venice Centennial Park Gazebo.
Local churches, government officials, business leaders, educators and service organizations from throughout the area will join together to pray for the nation, the local economy, charities, schools, families and community unity.
“This is a really wonderful opportunity for the citizens of Venice to join together with our local leaders in a strong show of unity to support and lift up all aspects of our nation and our community in prayer,” said Senior Pastor Thomas Hodge of First Baptist Church of Venice.
“We warmly welcome and encourage residents and friends to join us for this very important and significant event.”
According to Hodge, the local observance is part of a nationwide initiative that includes over 50,000 programs nationwide. This year’s theme, “Love One Another,” is taken from biblical scripture, from John 13:34.
“Love can change America,” said National Day of Prayer President Dr. Ronnie Floyd. “From the church house to the state house and all the way to the White House, we need to learn to love one another.”
The Venice observance will feature patriotic music from several organizations, including a children’s choir; the presentation of colors by the Young Marines Color Guard; and the pledge of allegiance. Venice Mayor John Holic will share an official Day of Prayer proclamation issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
In addition, there will be a recognition of military and first responders, along with prayers offered by church leaders representing multiple congregations and a synagogue.
The event is free. Seating is available on the lawn; residents should bring their own chairs.
