Even the curtain is dressed for success in Venice Theatre’s production of “42nd Street” with music by Harry Warren and Al Dubin. The book was by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble.
Directed by Steven Flaa, this production was choreographed by Geena Ravella with music direction by Denise Hoff and costumes by Amanda McGee. Venice Theatre’s resident set designer, Tim Wisgerhof, once again outdid himself by creating another fabulous set but then took to the stage as Julian Marsh, the man in charge of the show within this show. Wisgerhof acquits himself equally well in the “Lullaby of Broadway” production number.
As good as Wisgerhof and his fellow cast members are, so is the incredible dancing of routines originally created by the legendary Gower Champion. When a stage is filled with dancers, unison is key. If even one person misses a step, it is noticeable. These dancers were spot on at Friday’s opening night performance. Even their arms and fingers were at the same angle with each step and their kicks were equally high. It didn’t hurt to have the likes of Brian Finerty (Andy Lee), a tap teacher offstage as well as on in this show where he could lead and inspire his talented fellow dancers.
Dawn Carpenter did a fine job in the portrayal of aging Broadway star Dorothy Brock. Brock’s days as a star were dwindling down to a precious few, especially given the arrival of young and talented Peggy Sawyer (Ashley Figlow) who had it all — looks and talent and personality. Of course she is also nice and well-liked by her fellow chorus girls.
That proved a good thing when she was fired by the director (Tim) and was heading home to Allentown. The chorus girls convinced Tim that Peggy Sawyer could carry on as the star when Dorothy Brock broke her foot, thus saving the show and everyone’s jobs while also catapulting young Peggy into star billing on Broadway. But that’s the stuff of a classic Broadway show and “42nd Street” certainly is that thanks to all that dancing and the music of Harry Warren.
“Get out there and make me hate you,” said Dorothy Brock to Peggy Sawyer just before Sawyer was about to go on stage.
In classic Broadway/Hollywood musical style, all’s well that ends well. A star is made. Love blossoms and all is right with the world. If you only go to one theatrical production this year, make it this one. The theater’s front doors are open again (although you still can’t cross Tampa Avenue), but wending your way from Nassau or Harbor Drive is worth the challenge to Venice Theatre via North Nokomis is well worth it.
“42nd Street” continues through March 24 on the theater’s main stage, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice. Parking in Centennial Park as long as Tampa Avenue is torn up is not a good option unless you can walk down to U.S. 41, cross Tampa and then walk west on Tampa to the front doors of the theater. (As Tampa is closed to automobiles, you won’t have to wait for the light to change.)
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sundays. For tickets, call the box office at 941-488-1115 or visit: venicestage.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.