Sarasota County’s 2019 NEST Calendar is available at no cost at county facilities, while supplies last. The facilities are the Anderson Administration Center, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice; the Sarasota County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, and all county libraries.
Each year, the Neighborhood Environmental Stewardship Team (NEST) produces the calendar, which supports the county’s goal of environmental stewardship. It cultivates a strong conservation ethic in the community’s youth and adults.
The theme of the 2019 calendar is “Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution,” in which students were asked to convey ways to help reduce the amount of plastic littering our environment, especially on the beaches and in waterways.
Students from schools across Sarasota County were honored by the Sarasota County Commission during Wednesday’s board meeting. During a breakfast ceremony prior to the meeting, commissioners signed each winning student’s calendar. Elementary school students in all public and private Sarasota County schools, including charter and elementary- age home-schooled students, were invited to participate.
Ty Johnson, a fifth-grade student at Atwater Elementary School, was selected from hundreds of entries as this year’s cover winner. The other winners, whose artwork is featured each month, were:
• January: Wesley Grant, first-grade, Atwater Elementary School;
• February: Annie Sizemore, second-grade, Phillippi Shores Elementary School;
• March: Marcella Byzewski, fifth-grade, St. Martha Catholic School;
• April: Halle Robertson, fifth-grade, Laurel Nokomis School;
• May: Gabriella Stavola, second-grade, St. Martha Catholic School;
• June: Blake Pardee, second-grade, Venice Elementary School;
• July: Dallena Shelton, fifth-grade, Island Village Montessori School;
• August: Sean Ballentine, fourth-grade, Taylor Ranch Elementary School;
• September: Emily Smalley, fifth-grade, Incarnation Catholic School;
• October: Aria Geimer, first-grade, Ashton Elementary School;
• November: Reece Lanum, fourth-grade, Garden Elementary School;
• December: Stephanie Orjuela-Ortega, third-grade, Imagine School at Palmer Ranch.
According to Mollie Holland, NEST coordinator, plastics in the ocean are becoming the largest environmental threat to Earth’s oceans. Every day, tons of plastic waste from the land finds its way to the ocean, forming vast islands of floating trash.
“Plastic has a direct and deadly effect on wildlife. Thousands of seabirds, sea turtles, seals and other marine mammals are killed each year after ingesting plastic or becoming entangled in it,” Holland said.
“Throughout the calendar there are opportunities to learn simple changes in everyday life that can help reduce the amount of single-use plastic products found in the environment.”
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.