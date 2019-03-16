South West Area Music Industry will meet Monday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m., at Sarasota Event Center, 600 North Beneva Road, in Sarasota.
The topic is “Songwriting 101,” with a guest speaker, award-winning Len Seligman.
He will explain the various steps to successful songwriting and will feature examples. There will be networking before and after the meeting -- as always.
Arrive early to hear local singer/songwriter Emily Ross perform live. The cost is $5 for new attendees or free for SWAMI members. You can join at the meeting.
Food and beverages will be available for sale and there is plenty of parking. You are welcome to share this information and bring along a musician.
