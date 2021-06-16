SARASOTA - The New College Foundation received a $20,500 Equity and Access grant to support programs for "local populations facing systemic barriers to education and health care services," it announced.
"The funds will be directed to increasing mental health access for LGBTQ+ and other minority students at New College by offering after-hours care through the college’s Counseling and Wellness Center," it said in a news release.
The grant comes from the James Franklin Warnell & Dorothy J. Warnell Fund and the McCauley-Brown Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
The work is “vitally needed to meet the needs of our LGBTQ+ students as it offers support during times that the center is not available," New College Wellness Center Director Anne E. Fisher said in a news release. "Importantly, these services will be offered not only to students who live on campus but to those who live off campus or are not on campus during times of crisis.”
Mental health services is on the rise at colleges nationally, she said.
“For many students, college is the first time they have the autonomy to make their own choices about their health and wellness," Fisher said. "It’s often the first time that they feel safe enough to explore their identity and to seek help to work through past traumas."
She said the Counseling and Wellness Center is a safe space for New College students and the grant provides 24-hour access. It is a "bright spot" that helps students "marginalized by others as are students on the LGBTQ+ continuum."
For more information, call 941- 487-4800 or visit https://www.ncf.edu/alumni-and-friends/the-foundation/.
