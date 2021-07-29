Reno Manne

VENICE – Reno Manne is the new executive director for the Venice Institute for Performing Arts.

The announcement was made through its board of directors.

The Venice Institute for Performing Arts, founded in 2016, is a nonprofit that “produces entertainment and educational programs at the Venice Performing Arts Center,” according to its mission statement.

Manne takes over the role of Bonnie Hartley, who co-founded VIPA with her husband, Michael Hartley, according to a news release.

Bonnie Hartley remains on its board of directors.

“Mr. Manne joined VIPA for its first season in the fall of 2016 as the head of security and has been an invaluable asset to the organization ever since,” the news release said.

He was appointed to director of operations in 2020.

“We are thrilled to have Reno in this role,” Bonnie Hartley said in the news release. “He is an accomplished leader that shares our passion for the arts — VIPA will thrive in his capable hands.”

The news release notes that, since taking over as director of operations in 2020, he learned about every department; and helped with training programs for volunteers, apprentices and interns.

“I’m excited to take on this role,” Manne said in the news release. “It’s truly a privilege to offer the arts to our community.”

