VENICE – Reno Manne is the new executive director for the Venice Institute for Performing Arts.
The announcement was made through its board of directors.
The Venice Institute for Performing Arts, founded in 2016, is a nonprofit that “produces entertainment and educational programs at the Venice Performing Arts Center,” according to its mission statement.
Manne takes over the role of Bonnie Hartley, who co-founded VIPA with her husband, Michael Hartley, according to a news release.
Bonnie Hartley remains on its board of directors.
“Mr. Manne joined VIPA for its first season in the fall of 2016 as the head of security and has been an invaluable asset to the organization ever since,” the news release said.
He was appointed to director of operations in 2020.
“We are thrilled to have Reno in this role,” Bonnie Hartley said in the news release. “He is an accomplished leader that shares our passion for the arts — VIPA will thrive in his capable hands.”
The news release notes that, since taking over as director of operations in 2020, he learned about every department; and helped with training programs for volunteers, apprentices and interns.
“I’m excited to take on this role,” Manne said in the news release. “It’s truly a privilege to offer the arts to our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.