SANTA CLARITA, CA. — The newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet — Discovery Princess — was delivered this week during an official handover at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Discovery Princess expands the Princess Cruises fleet to 15 MedallionClass vessels and features an evolution of the design platform used for the cruise line’s previous Royal Class ships. The Discovery Princess handover was attended by John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, Captain Gennaro Arma, and Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri.
“Today marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises as we officially take ownership of the spectacular Discovery Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We extend our immense gratitude to our long-time and trusted partners at Fincantieri, the shipbuilders of all six of our Royal-Class vessels with Discovery Princess and look forward to welcoming our first guests to experience the beauty of the ship when they embark in just a few weeks.”
The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class new-build and shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships — Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess.
With an array of innovative new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options.
Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing new Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater.
Discovery Princess uses the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater, and support the line’s environmental compliance efforts.
In addition, Discovery Princess is the newest ship to join the fleet offering Princess MedallionClass Vacations, which begins with the Medallion wearable, a quarter-sized, device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.
In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.
As the leading cruise line on the West Coast, Discovery Princess will depart Italy and make her way to the Port of Los Angeles to sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 – April 24, 2022, before heading up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.
More information about Discovery Princess can be found at: bit.ly/3sel9tr
Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at princess.com.
