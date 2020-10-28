SARASOTA — Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium recently announced a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or dead sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region.
The toll-free line is 888-345-2335.
Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties, it said in a news release.
Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own.
In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
