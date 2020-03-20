This summer, Venice developers Frank Cassata and Mike Miller will break ground at the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Miami Avenue East for what will be the Prime Serious Steak partners’ third steakhouse.
Every year or so, those Valentino boys can’t seem to resist opening another restaurant.
David and Dennis Valentino’s home base is Port Charlotte, where their Donato’s Italian Restaurant was launched 23 years ago by their parents, Daniel and Sandra.
Bocca Lupo Coal-Fired Pizza, operated by their sister, Stacey Bullock, and her husband, Alan, followed in 2010.
In 2013, the brothers and longtime partner Mark Costanzo gambled on opening a classic steak house on Cochran Boulevard.
Two years later, riding on Prime Serious Steak’s success, they opened a second Bocca Lupo, in North Port.
A third Bocca Lupo oven will fire up this month in West Villages Marketplace, lit from an ember of the same living fire that was carried from Port Charlotte to North Port.
A second, massive Prime, launched three years ago in Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, ultimately fell short of the partners’ expectations and closed last year.
“It was a beautiful restaurant, and we did quite well while we were there,” David said. “But once we saw that there was no coherent plan for rejuvenating that mall, we knew it couldn’t be a long-term play for us.”
The closing of Lucky’s Market there later validated their decision.
“We’ve wanted to be in the Venice market for a while — even before we opened Prime Sarasota,” David said.
“Venice has a wonderful restaurant scene but it’s under-served when it comes to steakhouses. There’s only one chain steakhouse — the Outback near Jacaranda — compared with Port Charlotte and Sarasota, which have several. So, it’s a great opportunity for us, and the structure will fit beautifully into the look and feel of Downtown Venice.”
For many years, another beloved restaurant stood on that northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Miami. Called Smitty’s, it was named in honor of former Venice mayor Smyth “Smitty” Brohard.
“Many people in Venice are sentimental about Smitty’s, including me,” David said. “They were famous for their Smitty’s Burger, and their Brandy Alexander Pie was all the rage for dessert. I’ve already set my wife the task of re-creating its recipe.
“When we open, we want to pay that homage to the Brohard family, who still live in the area, as a nod to those who came before us.”
After all their years in the business, this is the Valentinos’ first restaurant to be designed and built from the ground up exclusively for them.
“We’re incorporating some wonderful design elements,” David said. “We’ll have a second-story dining mezzanine overlooking the main, 210-seat floor. It will provide private dining that we’ve never been able to accommodate before. We’ll finally be able to book the parties that we get constant requests for.
“Another frustrating thing about Port Charlotte’s Prime is that the bar is undersized for the amount of business we get. In Venice we’ll be able to expand the bar and accommodate a lot more people.
“For us, it’s all about flow. To be able to build on the Prime experience, knowing exactly how it functions, and create a kitchen and a service flow that are perfectly suited to it, excites us. Something as simple as how many feet our servers have to walk to do bread or salad service.”
The Venice Prime is also a homecoming for partner Mark Costanzo, a 30-year Venice resident.
“Mark is still well known in the Venice restaurant community,” said his partner. “He was manager of the Crow’s Nest for many years and part of the ownership group that opened Bogey’s of Venice. Everyone’s looking forward to seeing him there again.”
Given their bent for nonstop growth, it’s no surprise to hear David hint that there’s another Bocca Lupo in the works, though there’s nothing specific to report about its location.
“Each step is important for us,” he said. “We try to be thoughtful, and a lot of things have to line up just right. In the corporate world, our kind of growth would be considered slow. We’re really still just a small local family business. For us, opening a new restaurant every year or two is plenty fast.”
