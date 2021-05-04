SARASOTA – The Van Wezel Foundation has four new members to its Board of Directors.
Michele Hooper, John E. Maupin, Charles Wilson and Jaih Jackson have joined the board, according to a news release.
“We are pleased to expand the Foundation board with the appointment of such talented members of our community,” Jim Travers, Board chairman, said in a news release. “We are so fortunate to have these proven leaders to help shape this transformative next chapter of the Foundation, with our mission to create a world-class performing arts center that enriches the community, supports arts education and inspires young minds.”
It said the Van Wezel Foundation has provided grants for about 35 years to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Those grants help arts education in the region.
"Together, the organizations serve more than 40,000 students and their families with enriching arts-based education opportunities each year," it said.
It also provided professional development for more than 400 educators in five counties and has launched "The Future Is Now" project as it looks into a new performing arts center at Bay Park.
“Our new members complement the Board of Directors’ skills and experiences and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives,” said CEO Cheryl Mendelson. “We are so pleased they chose the Van Wezel Foundation for their service.”
The new directors join Jim Travers, Jenne Britell, Ali Bahaj, Gerald Biller, Chad Campbell, Vern Chalfant, Mark Famiglio, Julie Harris, David Koffman, Michael Martella, Elaine McClure, Karl Newkirk, Nanci Ross-Weaver and Michael Wilson.
To learn more about the new Sarasota Performing Arts Center, visit vwfoundation.org/SPAC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.