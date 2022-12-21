FORT MYERS — Broadway Palm will present the magnificent “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” playing Jan. 6 through Feb. 11.
The age-old Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes to life on stage in this fun-filled, colorful musical that has entertained audiences for more than 40 years.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is one of the most spectacular and entertaining musicals to ever hit the stage. Andrew Lloyd Webber teamed up with collaborator Tim Rice to tell this compelling story from the Old Testament.
Told through a kaleidoscope of song and dance, the musical is set in the desert of the Middle East centuries ago. Jacob gives his son Joseph a magnificent coat of many colors.
Joseph’s 11 brothers become so jealous of Joseph and his splendid coat that they sell him into slavery. Upon arrival in Egypt, Joseph is sold once again
Because of his great gift for interpreting dreams, he rises from the status of lowly house slave to become the Pharaoh’s advisor.
The spectacular score from nearly every genre includes “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door,” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.”
Go, go, go and get your tickets to “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” playing Jan. 6 through Feb. 11 at Broadway Palm.
Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $65 to $95 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.