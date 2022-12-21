Go, Go, Go Joseph!

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will open in Jan. 6 at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BROADWAY PALM DINNER THEATRE

FORT MYERS — Broadway Palm will present the magnificent “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” playing Jan. 6 through Feb. 11.

The age-old Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes to life on stage in this fun-filled, colorful musical that has entertained audiences for more than 40 years.

