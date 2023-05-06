The Dawsons in Sunset Blvd.

Steve and Diane Dawson as Joe Gillis and Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd. at Manatee Players through May 14.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA - Take the classic film noir, “Sunset Boulevard,” add music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and you have an excellent musical.

Direction and choreography by Rick Kirby bumped this production of “Sunset Boulevard” at Manatee Players up another notch. That was enough to fill half of Stone Hall, home of the Manatee Players in Bradenton.

   
