VENICE — Five American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 scholarship winners were a part of a recent event.
Students receiving awards included Madison Studt-Campbell, Madison G. Campbell, Luke Sleight, Olivia Sleight and Rebekah Kertz.
“We wish these students much success in the continued academic careers,” NO-VEL Post 159 said in an announcement.
