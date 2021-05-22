NO-VEL American Legion scholarships 2021

From left, committee chairman John Farrow, Madison Studt-Campbell, Madison G. Campbell, acting commander Peter Skentzos, Luke Sleight, Olivia Sleight, Rebekah Kertz and executive board member Lew Borofsky take part in a recent scholarship ceremony.

PHOTO PROVIDED

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Five American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 scholarship winners were a part of a recent event.

Students receiving awards included Madison Studt-Campbell, Madison G. Campbell, Luke Sleight, Olivia Sleight and Rebekah Kertz.

“We wish these students much success in the continued academic careers,” NO-VEL Post 159 said in an announcement.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments