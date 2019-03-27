When you have a stage-size turntable in your theater, you simply have to produce “Noises Off!”
Even more important, however, is a cast of actors who can remember lines that they have to repeat one or more times, sometimes, onstage, and then, with a rotation of the turntable set, backstage or even onstage, but when stage front is stage back.
The play is about a bunch of actors putting on a play. One actress can’t remember her lines but she is not the only one to drive the director to dizziness even as the poor stagehand, Tim (Scott Shomaker), has to work round the clock to the point of exhaustion.
If any of this confuses you, consider the actors’ plight in dealing with this absurd show that is about 40 years old and as outrageous as ever. A couple seated next to me could not handle it. It was too silly for them. They left at the end of the first act.
The rest of us stayed to the very end, even though the end seemed to happen sooner rather than later or was it later rather than sooner? This story is dizzying to say the least as well as being peppered with sardines, a telephone often in the wrong place and a pratfall that looks downright dangerous toward the end of one of the plays within a play.
Director Don Stephenson is no stranger to comedy on and off Broadway. He wrings every ounce of absurdity out of this farce. But it is the cast that carries this one over the goal line. Each one has to be in the shape of an Olympic gold medalist for their onstage shenanigans, which included lots of door openings and closings, running up and down stairs, hopping up and downstairs with pants at one’s ankles or clad in sheets as sheiks or unclad in only one’s underwear.
Christianne Tisdale as Dolly Otley (she also portrays Mrs. Clacket) begins the zaniness with sardines, a newspaper and telephone. Just keeping the disorder orderly would try any actress, and she carries it off as do her fellow actors who arrive at the house, for which she is the housekeeper. The arrivals add still more zaniness as they hide in plain sight, from each other, let alone some government officials, while taking pratfalls and more throughout one of the most absurd comedies ever written.
Laura Rook as Poppy Norton-Taylor, Kate Hampton (Belinda Blair/Flavia) and FSU/Asolo Conservatory students Andrew Hardaway (Garry Lejeune/Roger), Katie Sah (Brooke Ashton/Vicki) and Dylan Crow (Frederick Fellowes/Phillip and Scott Shoemaker (Tim Allgood). There is no easy part in this farce and they all acquit themselves quite well, in addition to dealing with the physicality demanded of most every part in the play. Sah, who must run up and/or down stairs more times than one can count in this production is just one example of the condition the actors need to be in to perform their various roles.
The set itself is a key to this show which consists of three acts performed with one intermission as the turntable set performs its starring role to return the backstage set to the back as the third act begins. Michael Schweikardt is the set designer. Costumes are by Tracy Cristensen and lighting by Stephen Terry with sound by Zaxh Moore.
“Noises Off” continues in rotating repertory through April 20, with Tuesday Talkbacks on the Mezzanine on April 9 and 16. Tickets begin at $29. Call the box office at 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388 or visit: asolorep.org.
