From ARTS AND CULTURAL ALLIANCE
Nominations are being accepted for the 2019 Arts Leadership Awards. These awards, presented each year by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, recognize those who have made contributions to the arts and are actively engaged in the cultural life of the community.
“Sarasota County is blessed with an abundance of exceptional individuals who are passionate about the arts and are willing to share their talents,” Executive Director Jim Shirley said. “It is through their leadership that our cultural community is able to prosper and grow. We are honored to recognize these individuals through the Arts Leadership Awards.”
Nominations can be made in the following categories: philanthropy, arts management, arts education, artistic achievement, volunteer, and cultural champion. The deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 27.
This year’s selected recipients will be recognized at the Alliance’s Annual Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The awards ceremony and performance presentation is free and open to the public.
Learn more about the program or nominate an arts leader at: SaraosotaArts.org/Nominations2019.
The Arts and Cultural Alliance is a member-powered organization that serves as an advocate for arts and culture in Sarasota County. Founded in 1986 by a group of committed residents, the Alliance has administered more than $24 million in grants to area artists and arts organizations.
The Alliance works to ensure arts and culture remain essential to the continuing development of a vibrant, creative community. This is achieved through arts advocacy, education and community outreach.
For more information about how to join the Arts and Cultural Alliance, call 941-365-5118, ext. 313, or visit: sarasotaarts.org.
