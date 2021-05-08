SARASOTA — Old films may become new again as the The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art works on archives of 410 historic circus films.
Some of the films date back to 1926.
The museum has acquired technology to convert analog film for digital use and preserve them as well, it said in a news release.
“We’re bringing these films to FSU’s Diginole and other sites to make them accessible in modern technology like cellphones and computers,” chief archivist Heidi Connor said in the news release. “Circuses are fascinating and we need to see them in motion. We want to invite the circus community and others to contribute their own films for us to turn into videos before it’s too late.”
The Ringling is working with Filmic Technologies.
Filmic Technologies President Josef Marc is training The Ringling staff how to operate the equipment. the news release said.
“The Ringling will have videos of their entire collection in just a couple of months,” Marc said. “This is a new technology purpose-built for revitalizing film collections quickly. It’s automated so it doesn’t interfere with the archivists’ existing responsibilities.”
The staff hopes to share the historic film and still images with the public in the near future.
For more information, or to contact the archives, visit ringling.org/archives-inquiry.
