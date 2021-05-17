A scholarship announcement from Venice Area Garden Club omitted one recipient, Kiley Pool. Pool will attend the University of Florida and study environmental engineering. Pool was a scholarship winner along with Aeryal Bryen, Jessie Joyner, Sophia Pearce and Connor Poole.
