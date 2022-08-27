One-act play casts selected STAFF REPORT Aug 27, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Casts have been selected for the four plays that will be performed Oct. 6 to 9 in the annual Theatre Odyssey one-act play festival.A record number of actors auditioned on Aug. 15 for the 12 roles in the plays in the fourth festival.Performances will be at the Jane B. Cook Theatre at FSU/Asolo Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiam Trail, Sarasota.The directors have been busy with other assignments before commencing the rehearsals:• Ann Morrison reprised her one-woman show these last two days at New York’s 54 Below, Michael Feinstein’s cabaret, with Blake Walton chronicling that excitement. • Jeffery Kin posted that he was in St. Louis.• Katherine Michelle Tanner is in rehearsal for her upcoming one-woman show, “Mann’s Last Dance,” directed by Blake Walton, opening in September.Festival tickets will be on sale earlier than originally scheduled. Look for an announcement on the theater’s website.The digital playbill will be on line as soon as all actor photos and biographies are in place, but there is an abundance of information already at theatreodyssey.org.The season presenter is CAN Community Health. Executive producers are Paragon Art Festivals, Florida Cultural Group, which is handling ticket sales, and WUSF Public Media. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 ShorePoint Venice hospital to announce 'change' in services Two Venice physicians named to 'America's Best Eye Doctors' list Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Farley house in Venice facing demolition Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 ShorePoint Venice hospital to announce 'change' in services Two Venice physicians named to 'America's Best Eye Doctors' list Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Farley house in Venice facing demolition Trending Now ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 ShorePoint Venice hospital to announce 'change' in services Two Venice physicians named to 'America's Best Eye Doctors' list Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Farley house in Venice facing demolition Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.