VENICE — One Christ Won City is celebrating a gathering that celebrated Jesus for what it called a “historic mark celebrating Jesus.”
On Monday, more than 300 men gathered at First Christian Church, including 12 pastors from 20 churches of various denominations, it said in a news release.
Pastor Mitch Todd welcomed the gathering while One Christ Won City President Jim Foubister spoke of how the group began in 2009. He had pastors gathered stand to be recognized, with a “tremendous ovation” honoring them.
A praise team with led by Joey O. with Rob and Russ on guitar and Jason on drums provided the songs as about 300 men sang praises and glorified Jesus, it noted.
Foubister “shared how an OCWC man was to lead people to Jesus Christ, give a city a conscience for God, strengthen our churches and serve and meet moral, social and spiritual needs in the city. He finished with a clear message to Love Jesus and affirm and love their wife and family,” it said.
The special guest at the event was worldwide known high wire practitioner Nik Wallenda, who was interviewed by Billy Swanson.
“Nik gave articulate and motivating answers, clearly giving the men a testimony about his love of Jesus and how that propelled him to a dozen world records,” the news release said. “Nik shared several stories about how God walked with him through challenges and how he believes God is in all things in our life. Valleys and mountaintops! He reinforced how Jesus got him through storms in his life. He encouraged all men to be strong and bold in their Faith. Nik was amazing, taking time to sign autographs in his must read book ‘Facing Fear.’ Guys had their picture taken with Nik. Nik also prayed in a powerful way with individuals and the group.”
Swanson closed with a discussion that gave “great encouragement to the men to be bold for Jesus in all they do,” the news release said. “As we look back on the evening it will be said ‘Well done men of Venice.’”
