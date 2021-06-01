VENICE — One Christ Won City is hosting a free barbecue for men.
“Enjoy music, meal and message,” it said in a news release. “Hear and meet our special guest Nik Wallenda.”
Wallenda is a high-wire artist known around the world who holds more than 11 Guinness World records.
The barbecue takes place at 5 p.m. June 7 at First Christian Church, 1100 Center Road, Venice.
“Only United Christians can repair a divided Nation,” One Christ Won City President Jim Foubister wrote in an email about the event.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair, the news release states.
