VENICE — One Christ Won City is hosting a free barbecue for men.

“Enjoy music, meal and message,” it said in a news release. “Hear and meet our special guest Nik Wallenda.”

Wallenda is a high-wire artist known around the world who holds more than 11 Guinness World records.

The barbecue takes place at 5 p.m. June 7 at First Christian Church, 1100 Center Road, Venice.

“Only United Christians can repair a divided Nation,” One Christ Won City President Jim Foubister wrote in an email about the event.

Attendees should bring a lawn chair, the news release states.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments