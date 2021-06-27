One thing we can always count on in America is the Fourth of July and fireworks.
Well, we could until last year when most cities decided that encouraging such crowds as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country was possibly not a good idea.
It had arrived almost as suddenly and without warning as another event years later on Dec. 7, 1941.
While the attack on Pearl Harbor killed too many people and was without warning, this latest surprise would prove to be even worse. It had already swept across Europe where one country after another had basically shut down. That left plenty of time to put the blame squarely on China.
The virus causing all the trauma and too many deaths supposedly had escaped from a lab in a smaller city in that giant country. It was quickly compared to the Spanish flu of 1918-19 which had killed millions.
In those days, not only was there no rush to find a cure, there was no thought of shutting down big ticket events. Supposedly millions attended the Mummers Parade in 1918 and too many died soon after.
At least some lessons had been learned from that. This time, 100 years later, entire countries were all but shutting down, suggesting strongly that people stay home.
The travel industry took a big hit as hotels and cruise lines canceled events and in many cases, closed completely for what would turn into months and last more than a year.
The one good thing however was that at least three labs in the U.S. plus a lab at Oxford in England, were working on a vaccine that might even be ready to do some good within months.
Barber shops, beauty salons, gyms and many restaurants were closed. So were theaters and most places where people might gather in groups, thus possibly spreading this new virus.
The U.S. government mailed out stimulus checks to nearly everyone, adding billions to the country's national debt. More checks went out. More people died. People wondered if this or any country could survive such a lengthy shut-down.
Virtually any place where crowds would gather was shuttered: theaters, movie houses, sporting events, restaurants. Masks were required everywhere and hand sanitizer proved nearly impossible to find.
Somehow, all the vaccines being created seemed to be working - at least the ones in the U.S. Was the end in sight?
After a year, it seemed it was and that is about where we are now.
Theaters are opening again and hotels are taking guests once more. I know people who have already gone on cruises and are planning even more to make up for what they missed.
There will be fireworks this weekend at all the usual places. Selby Gardens even sent out a news release a couple of days ago that it will have a party the night of the fourth as in the past, where guests can watch the fireworks over Sarasota Bay.
Most of this area's dancing schools held annual recitals this year although with much smaller audiences. Although the one that waited was able to add seats within days of the even because things were looking that good.
Last week, I saw signs of new businesses opening and all the theaters were publishing their schedules for the coming season and planning for full houses.
Venetians had been good to their nonprofits so that few if any jobs were lost in most of the area's arts organizations. That was not true everywhere in the country but then Venice is different that way.
A high percentage of people had received their two shots. Things were indeed back to normal. I willing went into the hospital to get a new knee and I was not alone. I am still working from home because of ongoing therapy and because I am not supposed to drive until that is over.
Several friends are on their way to New York City, Boston and such this week. Two I know have returned from a crisis and several more couples are leaving over the weekend to cross the pond for river cruises in Europe. I am not sure I would be doing that right now but I have to applaud their confidence.
And right here in Venice, there is going to be one more big party on July Fourth - at the area where the caboose and Ringling Circus train car sit. A Fourth of July party planned by Chucko the All-American Clown as a sort of preview of the new circus museum.
The museum is not open yet nor will it be for some months as there is plenty of work to be done, but the end is in sight thanks to Mary Huba and George Miller and designer Tim Wisgerhof of Venice Theatre and so many others who have worked behind the scenes.
It was planned at the last minute when it was discovered that no one had pre-booked it for the holiday so thank you to Dorian Hardy of the county and Chucko the All-American "Fourth of July" Clown
At 17, he graduated from Clown College in Venice in the class of '77. The class photo is with this column. Study the photo and see if he has changed much in his attire and clown make-up when you come to the party and well you should because you can meet one of the three main honorees of the soon to be circus museum.
The fun begins at 3 p.m. behind the depot near the caboose and Gunther Gebel-Williams statue.
I am arranging a ride with a friend so I can be there too and hope to see you there.
