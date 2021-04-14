Spring time is when things begin to green up.
In the north, daffodils and tulips are popping up in gardens. Here in Venice, frangipani trees are bursting with new leaves and buds of flowers that will follow.
Just offshore, female sea turtles, including increasing numbers of the “green” variety, are beginning to make their way to the shore where they hatched some 20 to 30 years earlier to make a nest and deposit about 100 ping-pong-ball-sized eggs.
Global warming could be a contributing factor in the increased sightings of the green variety in this area of Southwest Florida beaches. They long have nested off the coast of Mexico and in the Cayman Island area where the water tends to be warmer but in recent years the numbers have been increasing in this area.
Unlike in the U.S. where turtle poaching is a federal offense, turtles are farm-raised in the Caymens for holiday consumption much as turkeys are eaten in the U.S. at Thanksgiving. In the Caymens, turtles are even pictured on currency.
When Caymen Island turtle patrollers come upon a new nest, they remove the eggs carefully to a turtle farm. When hatched, a percentage is taken to be raised in captivity to be sold years later for consumption at holiday time. Just as in the U.S. conservation is key and perhaps even more so in the Caymens where turtles are truly revered.
In the U.S., most people consume turkey on Thanksgiving. In the Caymen Islands, turtle is the historic treat for the most special holidays.
The goal is to maintain a steady population of turtles. Louisiana does much the same thing with alligators with the exception that, in Louisiana, the goal is to keep the alligator population in check.
In the Caymens they hope to increase the population. About one-third of gator hatchlings are raised for meat and skins while the rest are returned to the wild in the area where they would have hatched.
Early settlers in Florida consumed sea turtle eggs and meat well into the 20th century before laws were passed to protect the species with specific conservation methods.
In Florida, which also is home to crocodiles, containing the alligator population is difficult because of the similarity in appearance of alligators and crocodiles.
In the case of sea turtles in Florida, at present, increasing the population to make up for all the years when humans consumed so many turtle eggs, and then killed adult turtles for everything from turtle soup to items that might be made from turtle shell. Unlike native Americans who wasted nothing of any animal, too many other people would kill for one thing and waste everything else.
Today’s turtle patrollers are making up for lost time
Zoe Bass and Wilma Katz have been turtle patrollers in the Caspersen Beach area for more than 30 years or nearly as long as there have been volunteer programs to monitor turtle activity in this section of Southwest Florida. They head up the program with the Coastal Wildlife organization.
The Coastal group covers the area from just below the Venice Fishing Pier south to Little Gasparilla Island and Gasparilla Island.
A group of volunteers working with Mote Marine in Sarasota, monitors from the Venice pier area north to Longboat Key.
Mary Jo Perkins and Suzie Seerey Lester have been patrolling a lengthy section of Casey Key just as long as the Coastal Wildlife volunteers. Those two walk the beach every day.
During hatching season, if they find a few stranded hatchlings in a nest, they will bring them home in a bucket and return by dark of night to release them when the hatchlings will be less likely to be spotted and consumed by predators in the air or on land.
Ideally, as most nesting is done at night, hatchlings will emerge from the nests about 60 nights later and, by the light of the moon will head into the sea where they will spend the next 20-25 years growing up until the females are ready to come back to the same beach and continue the process of maintaining the species. Hatchlings from Venice Beach will be carried out of the Gulf of Mexico and across the Atlantic to the Canary Island and then will eventually use other currents to find their way back to their natal area.
While turtles will mate offshore near the beach where they hatched, the males will never again come ashore. Turtles have a built-in-honing device that brings them home to Venice or Caspersen or Casey Key or to the east coast of Florida to Fernandina Beach, Delray Beach or some other beach in this state which has more sea turtle nesting beaches than any other state in the U.S.
Older larger turtles that have been injured in the wild and rehabbed at More, are sometimes fitted with devices from which Mote experts can follow their paths out in the open water. Donations to fund such devices are always welcome.
Florida has more miles of beach than any other state. It takes a lot of people to cover all those miles of sandy shore daily from mid-April to the end of Halloween when nesting season ends. The official season runs from May 1 to Oct. 31 but this year, most of the volunteers in this area seem to be planning to head out about now — mid-April, Mote volunteers have been doing that for many years, said Stephanie Kettle, of Mote.
Volunteers can be identified by their T-shirts which feature logos or name of their organization.
And, unlike typical beachgoers, instead of being loaded down with deck chairs, picnic gear and beach toys, turtle volunteers are armed with rubber gloves, notebooks, pens, metal screening and painted stakes with which to protect and mark new nests. Screening is used to effectively cage off the nest from predators like raccoons that would dig down and consume the eggs.
Nest protection is important to save the eggs from all manner of predators from raccoons to shore birds and sadly, on occasion, even humans. About four years ago two people were caught and prosecuted for stealing turtle eggs from a nest in the Venice area.
Both groups have been keeping records for close to 35 years. Some of those years were hard on turtles but lately, the numbers of hatchlings has been trending upward. While 35 years is a blip in the timeline of sea turtle existence on planet Earth, the growing body of information hopefully will help to keep the species around for many more ages.
In recent years, there have been more sightings of green sea turtles which traditionally have been more prolific off the coast of Mexico, especially in the Gulf of Mexico which has warmer water than the Pacific coast.
While Atlantic water is warmed by the Gulf Stream, a stream of very cold water heading north from Antarctica chills the Pacific, even at the equator where the water rarely reaches into the 70s.
Should you see a turtle on the beach, resist the urge to approach it. You might interrupt its nesting in which case the female would return to the sea and drop the eggs in the water. There will be no hatchlings from that batch of eggs.
Life is tough for sea turtles and hatching is only the beginning of what will be a 20 to 25-year process before the hatchlings from this summer will finally return to the beach where they were hatched in the summer of 2021.
To follow the turtle season, got to mote.org or coastalwildlife.org and click on the sea turtle pages.
