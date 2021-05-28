WELLEN PARK — Grand Palm resident Carol Nelson hosted a free seashell class at the community’s social clubhouse recently.
Residents were asked to bring a mirror or picture frame to decorate, choosing from the many thousands of seashells provided by Nelson.
Nelson, an avid collector of seashells for more than 50 years, has acquired 90% of her abundant assortment on Sanibel Island.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.