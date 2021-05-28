WELLEN PARK — Grand Palm resident Carol Nelson hosted a free seashell class at the community’s social clubhouse recently.

Residents were asked to bring a mirror or picture frame to decorate, choosing from the many thousands of seashells provided by Nelson.

Nelson, an avid collector of seashells for more than 50 years, has acquired 90% of her abundant assortment on Sanibel Island.

