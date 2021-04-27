OneBlood (copy)

OneBlood will host a blood drive in Venice on May 5.

VENICE — OneBlood returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.

“OneBlood officials encourage all city employees and members of the public who feel well to come out and donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it,” it said in a news release.

It noted blood donations can happen once every 56 days.

“Donating blood is safe,” it said. “COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. Donors are asked to wear a mask and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.”

Donors receive a OneBlood T-shirt and $10 eGift Card.

IDs are required and appointments are encouraged to adhere to social distancing.

To make a May 5 appointment, visit: https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1078812.

