Some of my favorite theater memories have been at open air venues: The Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, Wolf Trap National Park in Virginia, The Starlight Theatre in Kansas City.
Now I’ll be adding to those great performances under the stars last Saturday night’s opening of “Ana Isabelle & Friends in Concert” outside at the Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota.
Not sure what to expect, I was splendidly surprised by the variety of delights served up by two singers, two dancers, and the four-piece band. More of the unexpected showed up as projections onto the building of colorful kaleidoscopes, movie montages, and even subtitles for some of the Spanish songs.
Having never heard Ana Isabelle’s incredible vocal range or seen her take a stage and own it, I can only compare her to a cross between Jennifer Lopez and Idina Menzel. Her performance of “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked” and “Let It Go” from “Frozen” could be mistaken for the latter if you close your eyes.
The show, expertly woven together by Director Josh Rhodes, included three elements: vocal medleys from Broadway, Latinx music, “Evita,” and one they call “Good News,” tango to tear your heart out (more on that later), and personal sharings from the guest stars. The pace and interplay worked well.
The Broadway medley was one of my favorites, with just the right amount of powerhouse solos like “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and captivating duets like “Somewhere” from West Side Story and “All I Ask of You” from Phantom of the Opera.
I say one of my favorites, because the showstopper of the night came from a risk Josh took with this production that was truly memorable. He cast the Argentinian Tango partners Justin Lopez and Guadalupe Garcia as his dancers. Guadalupe is six months pregnant with their first child.
I will admit it took me a full song to wrap my head around it. The most passionate dance form known to man with a woman who is that far along? But once my head got out of the way, my heart could enjoy her grace, form and artistry in completely new ways.
And then mid-show came the introduction of their baby’s name as she emerged in a costume that celebrated her madonna-like beauty. While Ana and Justin sang “The Prayer,” she and her husband danced a love song that brings me to tears as I recall it.
Enough spoilers — suffice it to say, I strongly recommend this creative musical revue. The show runs through April 25 and tickets are available by calling 941-351-8000 or by going to their website at www.asolorep.org.
Just remember to bring a blanket to throw over your knees and the experience is sure to warm your heart.
Note: Masks are required for all patrons and all seats are socially distanced. There is also some seating on blankets on the grass for younger audience members and their parents.
