Exterior of the Sarasota Opera, which was built in 1926 as the Edwards Theatre. The theater was the site of the world premier of the Cecil B DeMille film, The Greatest Show on Earth in 1952. Elvis Presley and other famous performers played there.
Members of the Sarasota Opera’s DaCapo Society enjoy some wine in one of the opera club rooms.
The stage of the Sarasota Opera House as seen from the balcony on stage left.
The DaCapo Society is sponsored by 99 Bottles for the 2023 Winter Opera Festival season.
The DaCapo Society is a dynamic group of opera patrons between 21-40 who want to share the experience of attending Sarasota Opera’s acclaimed productions. With discounted ticket prices and fun social events, as a member of the DaCapo Society, a member is part of Sarasota Opera’s community of opera lovers from around the world.
ABOUT SARASOTA OPERA
Sarasota Opera is entering its 64th Season of bringing world-class opera to Florida’s Gulf Coast. The company was launched in 1960 in the historic 320-seat Asolo Theater on the grounds of Sarasota’s Ringling Museum of Art.
In 1984, the company moved into the former A.B. Edwards Theater — now the Sarasota Opera House. Since then, the company has gained an international reputation as one of the leading regional opera companies in the U.S. through initiatives such as the Masterworks Revival Series and the Verdi Cycle.
The company’s Sarasota Youth Opera is the most comprehensive Youth Program in the U.S. The Sarasota Opera House, which underwent a $20 million renovation and rehabilitation in 2007, has been called “one of America’s finest venues for opera” by Musical America.
Since 1983, the company has been under the artistic leadership of Victor DeRenzi and administrative leadership of General Director Richard Russell since 2012.
Sarasota Opera is located at 61 N. Pineapple Ave. in Sarasota. Call 941-366-8450 or visit SarasotaOpera.org.
