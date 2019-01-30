There may be snow on the ground up north Saturday and Sunday, but the Venice Community Center will be in full bloom.
Friday, vendors and volunteers from the Venice Area Orchid Society will transform the center into an orchid wonderland for the club’s 51st annual orchid show and sale Feb. 2 and 3.
There will be garden settings as well as tables filled with all sorts of orchids and all the things one might need to ensure one’s orchids not only thrive but also look good because of great containers and such. A few chairs are placed around the room for those who just want to sit and be immersed in this orchid wonderland.
In addition to a variety of orchids in bloom or ready to bloom, vendors from all over the U.S. will be at the show with anything and everything one might need or want for their own orchid collection. It seems that once one acquires an orchid, one is in danger of becoming a serious collector.
At the show, collectors and would-be collectors can talk to a variety of experts, be inspired by the displays, take classes and purchase artwork related to orchids.
The show will be staffed by members of the Venice Area Orchid Society. They will be glad to sign up new members and share their own expertise. Carol Wood and Judy Loeffler are the show chairwomen.
Some 16 vendors are expected to display thousands of orchids plus supplies. Many visitors head home with an array of orchids each year because choosing just one proves too difficult.
Vendors, from as far away as Hawaii, include Art Stone Orchids, Carmela Orchids, Florida SunCoast Orchids, Kruli-Smith, Odom’s Orchids, Palmer Orchids, Miranda Orchids, Accent Orchids, Mac’s Orchids and Plantio La Orchidea.
More than 20 judges from the American Orchid Society (AOS) will travel from throughout the U.S. to judge this two-day event. Cash awards and trophies will be presented for the best exhibits as well as for the best orchids.
The local club, with more than 300 members, is considered one of the largest and most active orchid societies in the U.S. Members meet at the Venice Community Center on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.
“Last year we signed up 70 new members at the show, Wood said. “We will be at the member’s booth both days.”
Guest speakers often bring plants for sale. The club also sponsors a growers clinic on the second Thursday of the month at the VCC at 7 p.m. Check the club calendar online at VAOS.org to confirm dates of any of these meetings.
A club newsletter is sent by email 11 times each year. Additional email “blasts” supplement the newsletter.
Monthly plant sales, auctions and raffles help members to grow their collections. Master growers are available to mentor new hobbyists.
“It’s addictive,” Wood said about orchid collecting.
Members also have the opportunity to participate in tours and trips and other educational activities.
Participation in an active club involves shows, exhibits, tours, trips, parties and fun activities — all featuring orchids.
Dues are $20 per household. Membership forms will be available at the show as well as online at VAOS.org. New members receive six raffle tickets plus a resource guide with their name badge.
The annual show is its major fundraiser. It will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Venice Community Center is at 326 S. Nokomis Ave. Admission is $5 per person for those 10 and older. Children under 10 are free.
