From ORLANDO MUSEUM OF ART
Orlando Museum of Art offers variety of exhibitions in the coming months.
Opening Aug. 2, is “Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards.” Exhibit features the largest collection of CSK Illustrator Medal and Honor-winning art ever assembled. Founded 50 years ago by Mabel McKissick and Glyndon Greer at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, The Coretta Scott King Book Awards are given annually to outstanding African American authors and illustrators of books for children and young adults that demonstrate an appreciation of African American culture and universal human values.
The awards commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and honors his wife, Mrs. Coretta Scott King, for her courage and determination to continue the work for peace and world brotherhood. The exhibition presents 101 original paintings and drawings, including “Wedding Festivities” by John Steptoe, from the book “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale, 1987,” watercolor on paper, 25 x 18 ½ in. Courtesy of the artist and the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, Abilene, Texas. © 1987 by John Steptoe. Image courtesy of the National Center for Children’s Illustration. This exhibit continues through Oct. 27.
Also running during the same time period is “Modus Operandi: Photographs from the Collection of BNY Mellon . “Modus Operandi” brings together an adventurous group of contemporary image-makers, offering a glimpse into the potential of this ever-expanding medium.
The Orlando Museum of Art will feature 30 photographs from the collection, representing renowned photographers from various countries and generations to present an overview of photographic practice. Artists featured include Vik Munix, Alex Prager, Robin Rhode, Yasumasa Morimua, Hiroshi Sugimoto, and many more.
Coming up is “John Napoles: Devil City,” which will feature nine works by an emerging Central Florida artist.
In 2012, Napoles’ artistic practice arose out of a side job flipping houses. Today, he is a self-described “Southern Fauve,” painting images of revelry on reclaimed window panes. His media also include photo-transfer and acrylic on panel. This exhibition focuses on a world built around a strange cast of mammalian creatures who communicate through jovial speech bubbles. Inspired by artist Raymond Pettibon and the Punk/DIY (Do-It-Yourself) art movement of the late 1970s, Napoles appropriates imagery from bathroom stalls and bar culture, mining his personal narrative as subject matter for his work. This exhibit will run from Sept. 20 to Jan. 12.
The Orlando Museum of Art’s mission is to inspire creativity, passion and intellectual curiosity by connecting people with art and new ideas. Our vision is to be a creative change agent for education and the center for artistic engagement, as well as a place for civic, cultural and economic development.
General Admission is $15 for adults, $13 per person for groups of 10 or more, $8 for seniors aged 65 and older, $5 for college students with valid ID and children 4-17. Active Duty Military and Military Veterans are admitted free with valid ID and children 3 and under are free.
The galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Orlando Museum of Art is at 2416 N. Mills Ave., Orlando, Florida 32803. For more information, call 407-896-4231 or visit: omart.org.
Edward Steichen: In Exaltation of Flowers, September 20 – January 12, 2020
Co-organized by the Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) with the Mennello Museum of American Art (MMAA) and in partnership with Art Bridges, a pioneering new foundation dedicated to dramatically expanding access to American art across the country, this exhibit includes 21 photographs and a rare large-scale mural by groundbreaking, turn-of-the-last century artist Edward Steichen. Through fashion and flowers, Steichen presents portraits of the cultural luminaries of the day: actors, writers, dancers, and singers of the early 1920s in intimate black and white photography and seven stunningly grand, large-scale gold-leaf mural paintings filled with portraits of his friends (the creative icons) and their floral counterpart.
