Images of war in Ukraine coming to Orlando Museum of Art.

Just one image from the many images of the ongoing war in Ukraine and its devastating effects on the people of that country. Images like this will be displayed at the Orlando Museum of Art beginning on Jan. 21.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY ORLANDO MUSEUM OF ART

ORLANDO — From the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, “Relentless Courage,” a collection of images from world-class photographers, captures the humanity, perseverance, and determination of Ukraine’s fight for freedom and independence against all odds.

“‘Relentless Courage’ vividly documents what has become the most consequential war in Europe since 1945. It records the epic struggle and terrible sacrifice of a free people who are resisting tyranny at any cost,” said Hansen Mulford, chief curator for the Orlando Museum of Art.

