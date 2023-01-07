Just one image from the many images of the ongoing war in Ukraine and its devastating effects on the people of that country. Images like this will be displayed at the Orlando Museum of Art beginning on Jan. 21.
ORLANDO — From the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, “Relentless Courage,” a collection of images from world-class photographers, captures the humanity, perseverance, and determination of Ukraine’s fight for freedom and independence against all odds.
“‘Relentless Courage’ vividly documents what has become the most consequential war in Europe since 1945. It records the epic struggle and terrible sacrifice of a free people who are resisting tyranny at any cost,” said Hansen Mulford, chief curator for the Orlando Museum of Art.
This is the second time the exhibition will be displayed, previously shown at the Ukraine House, a nonprofit arts and cultural center in Washington, DC.
The exhibition is presented by the Ginsburg Family Foundation, a first-time partnership between the foundation and the Orlando Museum of Art.
“We are honored to be a part of bringing this powerful exhibit to the Orlando community,” said Alan H. Ginsburg, chairman of the foundation. “It is a sobering reminder of our shared humanity when freedom and human rights are under siege by a tyrannical government.
“We stand with the Ukrainian people and are grateful to these brave photojournalists documenting the truth as a witness to the world.”
The exhibition includes the work of five award-winning women photojournalists who are also featured in the photographic essay book of the same name. Published by Blue Star Press, sales of the book help support the work of combat photojournalists in Ukraine.
Blue Star Press also contributed books to the Ukraine House.
“This is an incredible opportunity for the Orlando Museum of Art to have a global impact,” said interim chief operating officer Joann Walfish. “Millions of people’s lives have been torn apart by terror and destruction. We must stand with them and show them they have not been forgotten.”
The exhibition will open with a VIP reception on Jan. 20. All proceeds from the opening reception will be donated to Ukrainian charities. The exhibition opens to the public on Jan. 21, and will be installed through March 26.
The Orlando Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Sunday. For hours and admission information, visit: omart.org/visit/tickets
