Registration is now open for the winter semester at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College (OLLI at Ringling College). The more than 100 classes, workshops, lectures and other programs cover a diversity of subjects, including art appreciation, culture and travel, health and well-being, global issues, science, philosophy and religion.
Classes, lectures, Einstein’s Circle discussions, the Connections documentary film series, and events are held at OLLI at Ringling College’s interim headquarters at Temple Beth Sholom, 1050 S. Tuttle Ave., Building #1, Sarasota.
Classes are also offered at State College of Florida in Lakewood Ranch, The Center on Anna Maria Island, and Westminster Point Pleasant in Bradenton. Weekly classes run two to eight weeks with half-day and full-day workshops available. No refunds on lectures, workshops, or special events; registration is transferrable.
To register, call 941-309-5111 or visit: OlliAtRinglingCollege.org.
The exclusive “Newtown History Makers,” is a panel discussion led by community scholar and activist Vickie Oldham. She and distinguished panel members, Shelia Cassundra, Hammond Atkins, Lymus Dixon Jr., Walter L. Gilbert III, and Ken Waters, will discuss Sarasota’s first black community, originally called Overtown. They’ll talk about Newtown Alive, a groundbreaking initiative that has launched heritage tourism in Newtown and stimulates economic redevelopment there.
“Newtown” is Feb. 6, 2:30-4 p.m., at Temple Beth Sholom. Free for Gold Members; $15 for Silver Members and general admission. Register as above.
“Tech Day,” is a daylong workshop exploring technologies about the risks and rewards of this fast-changing world from six expert presenters Feb. 8, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at Temple Beth Sholom. $98 for Gold Members; $109 for Silver Members and general admission. Register as above.
There are two Einstein’s Circle events. “Protect Our Defenders: The Military and the #MeToo Movement” features moderator Nancy Parrish, the founder and chair, and former CEO of Protect Our Defenders, and founding co-chair of the Northern California Chapter of Human Rights Watch. Date is Jan. 16, 2:30-4 p.m., at Temple Beth Sholom. $9 for Gold Members; $10 for Silver Members and general admission. Register as above.
The second Einstein’s Circle is “Fake News and Its Impact on American Society,” moderated bu Robert Brent Toplin, professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina (Wilmington) and adjunct professor at the University of Virginia. He’s an author and a sought-after historical commentator. Event is Feb. 20, 2:30-4 p.m., at Temple Beth Sholom. $9 for Gold Members; $10 for Silver Members and general admission. Register as above.
With OLLI at Ringling College’s documentary film series, “Connections: Exploring Today’s Global Issues,” students can connect to many of today’s pressing global issues via the penetrating perspectives of contemporary documentary films.
Series moderator is Julie Cotton, a member of the Advisory Council’s Strategic Program Committee, executive coach, and aficionado of documentary films. The winter term features three films. Register for the entire series or for individual films. The films are shown on Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Jan. 29 and Feb. 19, at Temple Beth Sholom. Fees are per film $11 for Gold Members; $12 for Silver Members and general admission. Register as above.
Two Lecture and Lunch Series are included in the winter semester. The first is “Sicily—Erupting with Culture,” a presentation, with lunch, hosted by expert Robert Gaglio Jan. 18, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Ramada By Wyndham Venice Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N. Venice. Tickets are $59 (includes a lecture, lunch, and live entertainment. Cash bar available for wine or beer). Register as above.
Gaglio presents the second lecture:“Palermo—Markets, Street Food, And Marionettes” Feb. 1, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Ramada By Wyndham Venice Hotel Venezia in Venice. Tickets: $59 (lecture, lunch, and entertainment. Cash bar). Register as above.
Janna Overstreet is OLLI at Ringling College’s executive director. Lifelong learning is both her passion and profession.
“Studies show that lifelong learning enhances our understanding of the world around us, improves our quality of life and boosts health and longevity,” says Overstreet. “Our motto is ‘Stay Curious. Stay Connected.’”
About OLLI
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College, or OLLI at Ringling College (formerly Ringling College Lifelong Learning Academy), offers noncredit educational opportunities for adults to pursue new interests, expand intellectual horizons and enrich their lives. Visit: OlliAtRinglingCollege.org.
About Ringling College
Since 1931, Ringling College of Art and Design has cultivated the creative spirit in students from around the globe. The private, not-for-profit fully accredited college offers the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 12 disciplines and the Bachelor of Arts in two. The College’s rigorous curriculum employs the studio model of teaching, which ultimately shapes students into highly employable and globally aware artists and designers. Visit: Ringling.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.