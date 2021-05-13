VENICE — A student with the Civil Air Patrol Venice Cadet Squadron has received the Air Force Association’s Outstanding Cadet Award recently.
Cadet 2nd Lt Tara Gildersleeve was given the award at its March meeting.
"The Air Force Association is a strong supporter of the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program and established this award to recognize outstanding cadets and to show support for their many accomplishments," according to a news release from Public Affairs Officer Lt. Col. Rita Cucchiara. "The award includes a distinctive silver medal accompanied by a sky-blue ribbon and a very impressive certificate."
The award was presented by retired U.S. Air Force Major Gen. Scott Gray, who is the incoming president of the Florida West Coast Chapter of AFA.
Gildersleeve has been with the Venice squadron since 2018.
"She has contributed to the Squadron’s development in many areas, most notably in the past year by (actively) involving other cadets in topic presentations during squadron online meetings," the news release said.
Gildersleeve is the squadron’s cadet commander, it noted.
She is a Pine View School senior at the Osprey school.
Civil Air Patrol is an all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary.
For more information, visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.