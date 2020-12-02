When things are not normal, creativity comes to the rescue.
Thanksgiving was by necessity smaller this year.
People who normally fly all over the country to be with family stayed at home. With the coronavirus pandemic raging, most people did not feel safe at the thought of airports and planes and trains and even car travel in many cases.
However, there still were plenty of people who did travel, enough that those keeping track of the numbers fear the numbers may be much higher within the next two weeks.
And even those of us who were not traveling were not planning big dinners for friends and family and yet there were many who threw caution to the wind in order to celebrate the holiday
Among my friends and family it seemed that most were either confining the holiday meal to just the immediate family and staying home or if getting together with family, still limiting the get together to fewer family members than normal.
My friend Pat Horwell and I met at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar for our holiday meal. It was an easy choice. The popular restaurant has removed about half its tables and its staff is all about cleanliness and the health of patrons. They all wear masks and most also wear gloves. And whether one orders seafood or the Creek’s special turkey dinner, the weather and food were both perfect.
Even though half the tables are gone, the restaurant still does not fill every table. We had no one behind us and in the room we were in there was only one other group and it was on the other side of the room. It was the largest group in the place but seemed to be all one family and I overheard comments about being there last year, too.
We were there because despite being a seafood mecca, the restaurant always puts on a really excellent Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the trimmings. That is what I intended to have but then I succumbed to my favorite — a Norfalk with small lobster tails and baked potato and coleslaw. I can’t tell you how they make it but there is plenty of lobster and I went home with a smile on my face and no need for pie or any other dessert.
Vee Garry-Chuilli and husband, Larry, enjoyed the holiday with her daughter and son-in-law and granddaughter, Victoria, who had flown in from Arizona.
Clarissa and Neill Thomasson enjoyed their entire family — in a box. The accompanying photo shows the box made by one daughter and a couple of granddaughters who fashioned paper doll replicas of the 10 family members who would have been together had this been a normal Thanksgiving. The girls arranged the family in a box and shipped it off to Clarissa and Neill.
You might recognize Clarissa’s name as a local writer who specializes in historical fiction and has 12 or so published books beginning with her first which was set in Hillsborough, N.C. and based on her own family history.
After moving back to Florida she added several more books featuring local history including one of the most recent which includes the Webbs and other historic families from this area. I still reread her first book, “Defending Hillsborough” because it is a great Civil War novel but also highly recommend “Florida Sunset” which is set in the 1920s in this area and includes John Nolen and Dr. Albee and others of that era that so shaped Venice.
Clarissa also has written several articles for this paper including one about the comparison of this current pandemic to the 1918-19 Spanish Flu that killed nearly 700,000 Americans and millions around the world.
Because of this current pandemic, I fear we may not be able to hold our annual Venice writers festival at Blalock Park in March but if we can go ahead with it, Clarissa will be there with all her books and I will be at the adjacent table. But that is a whole other story and so dependent on the pandemic and distribution of the vaccine once it is approved.
On the really good side of the news however is the word that there will indeed be a Venice boat “caper” this coming Saturday night. Read all about the “caper” in the article above. There is so much room along the walkway adjacent to the intracoastal that social distancing should be easy. Just keep your group at least 6 feet from adjacent groups and if everyone wears a mask, hopefully everyone will stay healthy.
Thank you to all the boaters who are doing this for the rest of us this year when we really need a touch of the old normal. The photos in the main Our Town story today are from past parades just in case you don’t know what to expect. There is good viewing from either side of the waterway. Bring your own chairs or blankets and maintain a safe distance from nearby groups for this early Christmas present — a hint of normalcy. There are even some places where you can watch from your car.
As usual the Circus Bridge will be the one to use for getting on and off the island that night.
With any luck, the first responders will be able to get the vaccine by Christmas and then, as fast as more can be created, it will be distributed to those in nursing homes and the like, the elderly and various other groups on down the line over the next several months.
For now, continue to wear your masks and continue to use your hand sanitizers and wipe door knobs and other surfaces with disinfectant. Should you go out, wear your mask for the sake of the others and hope they will wear their masks to protect you because everyone can be a carrier — even those who never show a symptom.
Should you go out to eat, make sure it is a place that insures social distancing and that employees all wear masks, including kitchen workers.
This is one time when it really does “take a village” to insure the safety of all of us. Keep your distance from anyone not wearing a mask, monitor your own temperature and avoid crowds, which is absolutely possible if everyone cares enough to do what the experts have suggested.
Dec. 12 and 13, you can even go to the circus — outside of Robarts Arena rather than inside — Saturday and Sunday Dec. 12 and 13 and featuring names like Nock and Wallenda and including acts from Circus Sarasota and the Sailor Circus and more. Read more about it in the Saturday, Dec. 5 edition of this newspaper.
Thank you to Showfolks of Sarasota for this innovative plan to continue its annual holiday circus tradition with safety in mind.
