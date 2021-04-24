SARASOTA — There’s a new president-elect at New College.
The college announced Tuesday that Patricia Okker has been selected for the position.
Okker who has served as dean of the College of Arts and Science at the University of Missouri since 2017, New College said in a news release.
“The new president, who is expected to assume the role on July 1, 2021, will succeed President Donal O’Shea, who has led New College since 2012,” it said.
It was a six-month process for the new president, it said.
“So many individuals offered input during this process, which was tremendously valuable,” Presidential Search Committee Chair Mary Ruiz said in a news release.
Ruiz chairs the New College Board of Trustees.
“Their active engagement was a welcome and essential part of our search. It was truly a community effort,” she said.
The selection goes to the official confirmation vote by the Florida Board of Governors, the news release said. That board oversees the State University System.
The public meeting is June 23 at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus.
Okker has been with the University of Missouri since 1990, starting as an assistant professor of English then became a full professor in 2004.
“From 2005 to 2011, Okker chaired the English Department, overseeing 70 full-time faculty and a $5.5 million annual budget. She then moved to the Provost’s Office, where she developed a new model for academic program reviews of 280 degree programs and led the university’s successful 10-year accreditation team,” it said.
In 2017, she became dean of the College of Arts and Science and oversees 450 full-time faculty and 6,500 students with a $120 million budget every year.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College; a master’s degree from the University of Georgia and her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
“One of the reasons I am so excited about New College’s future is that it has always combined my two great academic passions: affordable public education, and the arts and sciences,” she said. “But this is not simply a personal preference. New College has every reason to be optimistic about its future because the very things that make New College unique are precisely the things that students are demanding of higher education more broadly.”
Ruiz looks forward to Okker in the job.
“Dr. Pat Okker is a proven leader who undertakes complexity and achieves excellence with a sense of inclusion and shared purpose,” Ruiz said. “She will lead New College to even greater contributions in higher education and our community.”
